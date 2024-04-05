Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/04/2024

Arkansas Idol Winner Zach McKenzie Releases New Single 'The Day That I Found You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Zach McKenzie, the talented winner of 2012's Arkansas Idol just released his latest single, "The Day that I Found You," on March 29, 2024. This soulful and heartfelt track showcases McKenzie's powerful vocals and emotive songwriting, promising to captivate listeners with its raw emotion and relatable lyrics.

Born in 1987 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Zachary Wayne McKenzie discovered his passion for music at a young age, thanks to his family's regular church attendance. He further honed his musical talents by participating in the high school choir before graduating in 2005. Following a brief stint at Bible College, McKenzie decided to pursue a career in music, a decision that would ultimately lead him to the spotlight.

After winning Arkansas Idol in 2012, McKenzie auditioned for the 12th season of American Idol, where judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, Nikki Minaj, and Keith Urban unanimously voted to send him to Hollywood. Although he was sent home during the group stage, McKenzie's talent and passion for music continued to shine.

Over the last fifteen years, Zach McKenzie has performed at various venues in Nashville and across Arkansas, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and engaging performances. While primarily known as a solo artist, he has also fronted several bands and collaborated on numerous singles and albums, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess.

In addition to his music career, McKenzie has a keen interest in filmmaking and made his screenwriting and directorial debut in 2022 with the short film, Joanett Road. His diverse talents and creative vision set him apart as a multifaceted artist with a bright future ahead.

"The Day that I Found You" is a testament to Zach McKenzie's artistry and musicality, showcasing his unique blend of Country, Soul, and Gospel influences. With its honest lyrics and heartfelt delivery, the song is sure to resonate with audiences and further establish McKenzie as a rising star in the music industry. For more information about Zach McKenzie and his music, please visit his official linktree: https://linktr.ee/zachmckenziemusic






