Swedish Postpunk Trio Then Comes Silence Serves Up Seventh Album 'Trickery' & Announces North American Tour Dates





The trio will also be bringing their potent sound on the road for a North American tour, which will see them play out in 21 cities across the US and Canada. They will be joined by Vision Video, Aurelio Voltaire and



Formed in Stockholm in 2012, Then Comes Silence is made up of frontman Alex Svenson, drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie (Los Carniceros del Norte) with



Recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) over three days at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies), this album was mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica).



This album celebrates friendship, unity and the feeling of belonging to a group, a tribe. Being a part of what most people would call the goth and post-punk community is, according to the band, a great privilege.



Of course, there are dark sides to everything, but after being on the road and meeting people from the music scene for so many years, the band have experienced a caring and welcoming community. Old and young. Some with a similar background and some just for the love of the music and the culture that comes with the lifestyle.



"No one is free from apprehension and fear. Everyone feels some kind of alienation in certain degrees. You might often think you need to camouflage yourself to be part of a context. Make a change to fit in the group. The need for friendship is strong so you adapt. Maybe not always the way you hoped. But then... there are moments when we unite and harmonize with other people and feel an incredible community together. That feeling is priceless and a blessing. Friendship is love. It is important and worth fighting for," says Alex Svenson.



Following up their 2022 album 'Hunger', released via Nexilis Records / Schubert



After debuting with their eponymous album in 2012, Then Comes Silence put out two more albums before releasing 'Blood' via Nuclear Blast in 2016. Their subsequent 'Machine' album was jointly released via Oblivion/SPV and Metropolis Records in 2020.



Then Comes Silence has toured and played live with The Fields of the Nephilim, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers, The Bellwether Syndicate and Vision Video, as well as performing at Wave Gotik Treffen, M'era Luna, Amphi Festival, Castle Party and W-Festival.



As of April 5, the 'Trickery' album will be available on vinyl and CD. It will also be released digitally everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. As for their upcoming North American live dates, tour tickets can be ordered now.



Music & Lyrics by Alex Svenson

Published by HaHa Musikförlag

Alex

Jonas Fransson - drums

Hugo Zombie - guitar

'Like a Hammer' video directed by Johnny Nattsjö & D.K. Griftegaard

'Ride or Die' video directed by Gözde Duzer & Then Comes Silence

From 'Trickery' album, released via Metropolis Records



TOUR DATES

April 20 - Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Force Fest

April 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *

April 23 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City

April 24 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church *

April 25 - Boston, MA @ Sonia *

April 26 - Lewiston, ME @ L/A Arts *

April 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB **

April 28 - Toronto , ON @

April 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

May I - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

May 2 -

May 3 - St. Louis. MO @ The Crack Fox **

May 4 - Dubuque, LA @ Fox Den Motel *

May 5- Milwaukee, WI @ The Vivarium *

May 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *

May 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar *

May 8 - Louisville, KY @ Art Sanctuary *

May 9 - Detroit, MI @ Smalls ***

May 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery ***

May 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ***

May 12 - TBA ***

* with Vision Video

** with Vision Video + Aurelio Voltaire

*** with Vision Video + Aurelio Voltaire + New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sweden's Then Comes Silence presents a new serving of their infectious post-punk with their seventh album 'Trickery'. Released via Metropolis Records, the album was previewed by the singles 'Like a Hammer' and 'Ride or Die'.The trio will also be bringing their potent sound on the road for a North American tour, which will see them play out in 21 cities across the US and Canada. They will be joined by Vision Video, Aurelio Voltaire and Tears For The Dying.Formed in Stockholm in 2012, Then Comes Silence is made up of frontman Alex Svenson, drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie (Los Carniceros del Norte) with Svenson originally inspired by frequent touring with A Place To Bury Strangers and an attraction to horror and the occult.Recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) over three days at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies), this album was mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica).This album celebrates friendship, unity and the feeling of belonging to a group, a tribe. Being a part of what most people would call the goth and post-punk community is, according to the band, a great privilege.Of course, there are dark sides to everything, but after being on the road and meeting people from the music scene for so many years, the band have experienced a caring and welcoming community. Old and young. Some with a similar background and some just for the love of the music and the culture that comes with the lifestyle."No one is free from apprehension and fear. Everyone feels some kind of alienation in certain degrees. You might often think you need to camouflage yourself to be part of a context. Make a change to fit in the group. The need for friendship is strong so you adapt. Maybe not always the way you hoped. But then... there are moments when we unite and harmonize with other people and feel an incredible community together. That feeling is priceless and a blessing. Friendship is love. It is important and worth fighting for," says Alex Svenson.Following up their 2022 album 'Hunger', released via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music (Europe) and Metropolis Records (North America), these sessions capture the heart and essence of alternative rock. With electronic elements essential to the new recordings, 'Trickery' is also a salute to punk music, to which Then Comes Silence traces their roots.After debuting with their eponymous album in 2012, Then Comes Silence put out two more albums before releasing 'Blood' via Nuclear Blast in 2016. Their subsequent 'Machine' album was jointly released via Oblivion/SPV and Metropolis Records in 2020.Then Comes Silence has toured and played live with The Fields of the Nephilim, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers, The Bellwether Syndicate and Vision Video, as well as performing at Wave Gotik Treffen, M'era Luna, Amphi Festival, Castle Party and W-Festival.As of April 5, the 'Trickery' album will be available on vinyl and CD. It will also be released digitally everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. As for their upcoming North American live dates, tour tickets can be ordered now.Music & Lyrics by Alex SvensonPublished by HaHa MusikförlagAlex Svenson - vocals, bass, synthesizerJonas Fransson - drumsHugo Zombie - guitar'Like a Hammer' video directed by Johnny Nattsjö & D.K. Griftegaard'Ride or Die' video directed by Gözde Duzer & Then Comes SilenceFrom 'Trickery' album, released via Metropolis RecordsTOUR DATESApril 20 - Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Force FestApril 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *April 23 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall *April 24 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church *April 25 - Boston, MA @ Sonia *April 26 - Lewiston, ME @ L/A Arts *April 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB **April 28 - Toronto , ON @ Velvet Underground **April 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *May I - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *May 2 - Chicago IL @ Subterranean **May 3 - St. Louis. MO @ The Crack Fox **May 4 - Dubuque, LA @ Fox Den Motel *May 5- Milwaukee, WI @ The Vivarium *May 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *May 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar *May 8 - Louisville, KY @ Art Sanctuary *May 9 - Detroit, MI @ Smalls ***May 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery ***May 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ***May 12 - TBA **** with Vision Video** with Vision Video + Aurelio Voltaire*** with Vision Video + Aurelio Voltaire + Tears For The Dying



