News
Pop / Rock 09/04/2024

Circle The Earth Releases Official Music Video For "Maniac On Mute"

Circle The Earth Releases Official Music Video For "Maniac On Mute"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Female-fronted, multicultural band Circle The Earth, who creates modern rock sounds that offer cutting-edge new-wave beats to evoke energy and emotion, has released the official music video for their latest single "Maniac on Mute". The therapeutic new visual was directed by Henry Lipatov (Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Eminem, Fall Out Boy). "Maniac on Mute," written by Grammy Award-winner Lauren Christy (Avril Lavigne, Korn, Bebe Rexha) and produced by Erik Ron (Staind, Godsmack, Bush), was released in February and is now climbing Mediabase's Activator Chart (currently #66). The song is about refusing to let past trauma accompany you into the future.
"Henry Lipatov captured a brilliant take on the song 'Maniac on Mute' from a cinematographer's perspective," shares Circle The Earth. "It speaks of saving the world after conquering oneself and facing one's own demons that we all struggle with day to day."

Circle The Earth - Michael McBay (bass), Kazuki Tokaji (guitar), Sandro Feliciano (drums), Sandy Chao Wang (keyboard), Khadia Handon (vocals) - has a couple of live shows coming up this month in Los Angeles including a free performance on Wednesday, April 17th at Hotel Ziggy on the Sunset Strip for We Found New Music and Friday, April 26th at Harvard & Stone with Sarah and the Safe Word.







