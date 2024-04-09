Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Billie Eilish Announces Third Studio Album "Hit Me Hard And Soft"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billie Eilish has revealed details on her highly anticipated third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT which will see its global release on May 17 via Darkroom/ Interscope Records.

Her most daring body of work to date, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is a diverse yet cohesive collection of songs, ideally listened to in its entirety from beginning to end. The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions. It's what the multiple GRAMMY and Academy Award winner does best, continuing to affirm Billie Eilish as the most exciting songwriter of her time.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, who also produced the album. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT will be available on all digital platforms, and in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials. For more information on all sustainable practices for this album release, please visit the official website.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is out everywhere on May 17.






