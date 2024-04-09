Warren Zeiders Wins CMT Award For Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders
won the CMT Award for "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year" for his chart-topping hit "Pretty Little
Poison." This is Zeiders first nomination and first win at the CMT Awards.
Zeiders continues to cement his status as one of Nashville's newest headliners. Earlier this year, Zeiders earned his first No. 1 single on country radio with "Pretty Little
Poison." The track also peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard's Hot 100 and earned him his second RIAA Platinum certified single. 2023 was a banner year for Zeiders, who released his debut album Pretty Little Poison
in August. Zeiders capped the year at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart (week of Dec. 2) and currently boasts 2 billion career streams, 1 billion+ TikTok views and 5.5M monthly spotify listeners. His Pretty Little Poison
Fall 2023 tour saw 54 sold-out dates, including a sell-out at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
This Fall, Zeiders will join Jelly Roll
as direct support on his The Beautifully Broken Tour.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Apr. 13 - Country Thunder
Festival Arizona - Florence, AZ
Apr. 19 - Crawfish Music
Festival - Biloxi, MS
May 10 - Billy Bob's Texas
- Dallas, TX
May 11 - Big As Texas
Festival - Conroe, TX
May 19 - North Wilkesboro Speedway
/ NASCAR All-Star Pre-Race Concert - North Wilkesboro, NC
May 23 - Patriotic Festival - Norfolk, VA
May 24 - Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, WV
June 6 - CMA Fest / Chevy Riverfront Stage - Nashville, TN
June 8 - Rock the Country - Ocala, FL
June 15 - Old Settlers Day Festival - Rockton, IL
June 16 - Tailgate N' Tallboys - Bloomington, IL
June 21 - Harrah's Stir Cove - Council Bluffs, IA
June 22 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD
June 28 - Country Fest 2024 - Cadott, WI
June 29 - Crash
My Crater 2024 - Mason
City, IA
July 5 - Ottawa Bluefest - Ottawa, ON
July 7 - Cavendish Beach Music
Festival - Cavendish, PEI
July 11 - Clinton County Fair - Plattsburgh, NY
July 12 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA
July 13 - Country Concert - Fort Loramie, OH
July 18-20 - Rock The South - Cullman, AL
July 21 - Cheyenne Frontier - Cheyenne, WY
July 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Harley Davidson Homecoming Fest
July 27 - Tailgate N' Tallboys - Midland, MI
Aug. 1 - WE Fest - Detroit
Lakes, MN
Aug. 8 - Sikeston Rodeo - Sikeston, MO
Aug. 9 - Missouri State
Fair - Sedalia, MO
Aug. 21 - Bash on the Bay - Put-In-Bay, OH
Aug. 23 - Festival Country Lotbiniere - Saint-Agapit, QC
Aug. 27th - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
Aug. 28th - Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Nampa, ID
Aug. 30th - Spokane Arena
- Spokane, WA
Aug. 31st - Climate Pledge Arena
- Seattle, WA
Sep. 1st - Moda Center - Portland, OR
Sep. 3rd - SAP Center - San Jose, CA
Sep. 4th - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
Sep. 6th - Crypto.com Arena
- Los Angeles, CA
Sep. 7th - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
Sep. 9th - UTEP Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX
Sep. 11th - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
Sep. 13th - Cajundome - Lafayette, LA
Sep. 14th - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
Sep. 17th - Kia Center - Orlando, FL
Sep. 19th - North Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, SC
Sep. 20th - PNC Arena
- Raleigh, NC
Sep. 21st - Capital One Arena
- Washington, DC
Sep. 24th - MVP Arena
- Albany, NY
Sep. 26th - TD Garden - Boston, MA
Sep. 27th - Madison Square
Garden - New York, NY
Sep. 28th - UBS Arena
- Elmont, NY
Sep. 29th - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
Oct. 1st - Pennsylvania State
University - Bryce Jordan Center - State
College, PA
Oct. 2nd - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
Oct. 4th - Country Calling
Festival - Ocean City, MD
Oct. 5th - PPG Paints Arena
- Pittsburgh, PA
Oct. 6th - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
Oct. 9th - Nationwide Arena
- Columbus, OH
Oct. 11th - United Center - Chicago, IL
Oct. 12th - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY
Oct. 15th - INTRUST Bank Arena
- Wichita, KS
Oct. 18th - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
Oct. 20th - Brookshire Grocery Arena
- Bossier City, LA
Oct. 22nd - Simmons Bank Arena
- Little
Rock, AR
Oct. 23rd - Enterprise Center - Saint Louis, MO
Oct. 25th - Thompson-Boling Arena
- Knoxville, TN
Oct. 26th - State
Farm Arena
- Atlanta, GA
Oct. 27th - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC