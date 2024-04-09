Warren Zeiders Wins CMT Award For Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year



Oct. 27th - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders won the CMT Award for "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year" for his chart-topping hit "Pretty Little Poison." This is Zeiders first nomination and first win at the CMT Awards.Zeiders continues to cement his status as one of Nashville's newest headliners. Earlier this year, Zeiders earned his first No. 1 single on country radio with "Pretty Little Poison." The track also peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard's Hot 100 and earned him his second RIAA Platinum certified single. 2023 was a banner year for Zeiders, who released his debut album Pretty Little Poison in August. Zeiders capped the year at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart (week of Dec. 2) and currently boasts 2 billion career streams, 1 billion+ TikTok views and 5.5M monthly spotify listeners. His Pretty Little Poison Fall 2023 tour saw 54 sold-out dates, including a sell-out at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.This Fall, Zeiders will join Jelly Roll as direct support on his The Beautifully Broken Tour.UPCOMING TOUR DATES:Apr. 13 - Country Thunder Festival Arizona - Florence, AZApr. 19 - Crawfish Music Festival - Biloxi, MSMay 10 - Billy Bob's Texas - Dallas, TXMay 11 - Big As Texas Festival - Conroe, TXMay 19 - North Wilkesboro Speedway / NASCAR All-Star Pre-Race Concert - North Wilkesboro, NCMay 23 - Patriotic Festival - Norfolk, VAMay 24 - Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, WVJune 6 - CMA Fest / Chevy Riverfront Stage - Nashville, TNJune 8 - Rock the Country - Ocala, FLJune 15 - Old Settlers Day Festival - Rockton, ILJune 16 - Tailgate N' Tallboys - Bloomington, ILJune 21 - Harrah's Stir Cove - Council Bluffs, IAJune 22 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SDJune 28 - Country Fest 2024 - Cadott, WIJune 29 - Crash My Crater 2024 - Mason City, IAJuly 5 - Ottawa Bluefest - Ottawa, ONJuly 7 - Cavendish Beach Music Festival - Cavendish, PEIJuly 11 - Clinton County Fair - Plattsburgh, NYJuly 12 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PAJuly 13 - Country Concert - Fort Loramie, OHJuly 18-20 - Rock The South - Cullman, ALJuly 21 - Cheyenne Frontier - Cheyenne, WYJuly 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Harley Davidson Homecoming FestJuly 27 - Tailgate N' Tallboys - Midland, MIAug. 1 - WE Fest - Detroit Lakes, MNAug. 8 - Sikeston Rodeo - Sikeston, MOAug. 9 - Missouri State Fair - Sedalia, MOAug. 21 - Bash on the Bay - Put-In-Bay, OHAug. 23 - Festival Country Lotbiniere - Saint-Agapit, QCAug. 27th - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UTAug. 28th - Ford Idaho Center Arena - Nampa, IDAug. 30th - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WAAug. 31st - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WASep. 1st - Moda Center - Portland, ORSep. 3rd - SAP Center - San Jose, CASep. 4th - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CASep. 6th - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CASep. 7th - Honda Center - Anaheim, CASep. 9th - UTEP Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TXSep. 11th - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TXSep. 13th - Cajundome - Lafayette, LASep. 14th - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LASep. 17th - Kia Center - Orlando, FLSep. 19th - North Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, SCSep. 20th - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NCSep. 21st - Capital One Arena - Washington, DCSep. 24th - MVP Arena - Albany, NYSep. 26th - TD Garden - Boston, MASep. 27th - Madison Square Garden - New York, NYSep. 28th - UBS Arena - Elmont, NYSep. 29th - Prudential Center - Newark, NJOct. 1st - Pennsylvania State University - Bryce Jordan Center - State College, PAOct. 2nd - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PAOct. 4th - Country Calling Festival - Ocean City, MDOct. 5th - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PAOct. 6th - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NYOct. 9th - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OHOct. 11th - United Center - Chicago, ILOct. 12th - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KYOct. 15th - INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KSOct. 18th - BOK Center - Tulsa, OKOct. 20th - Brookshire Grocery Arena - Bossier City, LAOct. 22nd - Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, AROct. 23rd - Enterprise Center - Saint Louis, MOOct. 25th - Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TNOct. 26th - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GAOct. 27th - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC



