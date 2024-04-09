Parker McCollum Scores His Fourth Consecutive No 1 With "Burn It Down"





On Sunday, fans got to see Parker take the stage at the 2024 CMT



Recently, Parker announced 13 additional tour stops on his current Burn It Down Tour - taking him to the West Coast and some of the biggest venues in the country. For tour dates and tickets, please visit ParkerMcCollum.com



Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has earned his fourth consecutive #1 single at Country radio with his explosive hit song, "Burn It Down." The song tops both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week. Written by McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, the smouldering track off his most recent album, Never Enough, follows the album's first single, the heartbreakingly vulnerable "Handle On You," which also climbed the charts to take the #1 spot.On Sunday, fans got to see Parker take the stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards to perform " Burn It Down " with special guest and vocal powerhouse, Brittney Spencer. The two ignited the main stage for one of the most unforgettable performances of the evening.Recently, Parker announced 13 additional tour stops on his current Burn It Down Tour - taking him to the West Coast and some of the biggest venues in the country. For tour dates and tickets, please visit ParkerMcCollum.comSinger/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released Never Enough, a statement album that cements his status as one of country music's undeniable new stars, on May 12 via MCA Nashville. Along with headlining his own tour this summer, McCollum will play stadiums with Morgan Wallen on Wallen's One Night at a Time World Tour. McCollum has been named an "Artist to Watch" by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. The undeniable superstar has taken four consecutive singles to #1 including "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," "Handle on You," and "Burn It Down."



