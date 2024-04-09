"February Sky" A New Single From Ringo Starr Out Friday April 12 From His Upcoming EP Crooked Boy





Jun 8 Austin, TX - The Moody Theater New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ringo Starr announces "February Sky," the first single from his upcoming EP, Crooked Boy. This will be his fourth consecutive EP, and it includes 4 original tracks. All songs were written and produced by Linda Perry for Starr to make his own, adding vocals and playing drums. The EP will be released on a limited-edition marble vinyl on Record Store Day, April 20, 2024. The following Friday, April 26, it will be released digitally. Fans can pre-order the black vinyl and CD now, releasing May 31.After previously collaborating on two songs that appeared on earlier Ringo EPs (" Coming Undone " on Change the World and "Everyone and Everything" on EP3), Linda approached Ringo and asked if she could produce an entire EP - and Crooked Boy, consisting of "February Sky," "Gonna Need Someone," "Adeline," and "Crooked Boy" is the result."Linda made me a great EP - she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals," Ringo said. "'February Sky' is great - very moody - but since Linda wrote these specifically for me - it of course has to have a positive peace & love element.""Gonna stand up rise above the rainStart a revolution in these brighter daysFound the missing piecesThat were vacant to the eyeWell I Had enough of February sky""February Sky" is available to stream and download Friday, April 12 on all platforms; fans can pre-save the track now. A visualizer was also created that includes never seen clips from Ringo's archives.Fans can get a first listen to the entire EP at Amoeba Music Hollywood on April 18th. Amoeba will have an exclusive "February Sky" red vinyl 7" single available for sale at this event in limited quantities. Details for the playback and single are available here.In other Ringo news: Through Julien's Auctions Ringo recently published his 8th book, Beats & Threads. Ringo's trend setting threads were as signature as the beat of his drums and this book features over 200 images including never before seen photos and extensive details on his drums. Ringo-in collaboration with noted historian, author, speaker, drummer, and vintage drum collector, Gary Astridge-offers for the first-time the most comprehensive look at his legendaryBeatles-era drum kits containing decades of research-based information with curated and detailed photographs of these pieces of music history. It is available now through www.juliensauctions.comRingo will also be taking his All Starr Band back on the road for 12 shows this Spring - dates listed below - with additional dates in the Fall coming soon.May 22 Las Vegas, NV - The VenetianMay 25 Las Vegas, NV - The VenetianMay 26 Las Vegas, NV - The VenetianMay 29 Las Vegas, NV - The VenetianMay 31 Las Vegas, NV - The VenetianJun 1 Las Vegas, NV - The VenetianJun 5 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio NacionalJun 6 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio NacionalJun 7 Hidalgo, TX - Payne ArenaJun 8 Austin, TX - The Moody Theater



