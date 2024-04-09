Little Big Town Announces Take Me Home Tour Following Stunning CMT Music Awards Performance Of "Take Me Home" With Touring Special Guest Sugarland









The Castellows' craft as songwriters is as robust as their voices, which is evident across the trio's debut EP, A New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating their 25th anniversary as one of country music's most successful groups, multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town - comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook - joined forces with longtime friends and collaborators Sugarland at last night's CMT Music Awards to deliver a stunning world premiere performance of their new song "Take Me Home." The two powerhouse groups are also set to embark on a U.S. tour titled Take Me Home Tour. See more details below. Little Big Town and Sugarland's rendition of " Take Me Home ", originally written and released by Phil Collins in 1985, gives the song a fresh new meaning but leaves us with a familiar longing. The performance served as a monumental homecoming for the two country music giants as they last shared the CMTMA stage in 2008 for a rousing rendition of "Life In A Northern Town.""Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment. When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night. There's something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home," says Little Big Town. "The Take Me Home tour feels like a celebration of being a band for 25 years and we're so excited to throw this party with our great friends Sugarland. We'll both be playing all our biggest hits and then some. Can't wait to see everyone!"Fans will hear the newly released single live this fall on the Take Me Home US tour, produced by Live Nation and Sandbox Live, with special guest Sugarland and support from The Castellows. Various ticket pre-sales for the Take Me Home Tour will run throughout the week, ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10am local time at www.littlebigtown.com. The fall trek kicks off on October 24 in Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and runs through December 2024, with stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, Austin, and more, before concluding on December 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The closing night is a special Nashville homecoming for the band as it'll be their first show in town since 2017's iconic sold-out 10-night residency at Ryman Auditorium.The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, interactive Little Big Town coffee book, limited edition and autographed tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com25 never looked so good! Much more to come from Little Big Town this year - stay tuned!Tour Dates:October 24 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SCOctober 25 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NCOctober 26 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OHOctober 31 - TD Garden - Boston, MANovember 1 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PANovember 2 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NYNovember 7 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MNNovember 8 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WINovember 9 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MINovember 14 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MONovember 15 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls, SDNovember 16 - Vibrant Arena at The MARK - Moline, ILNovember 21 - Moody Center - Austin, TXNovember 22 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TXNovember 23 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OKDecember 11 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Biloxi, MSDecember 12 - Gas South Arena - Duluth, GADecember 13 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TNGRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town - consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook - first entered the music scene 25 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It OnHome," " Good As Gone " and the GRAMMY-nominated "Little White Church." The band's breakthrough albums Tornado and PainKillerproduced multiple No. 1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) "Girl Crush." 2017's The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts to critical acclaim. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You." The band's self-produced ninth studio album, Nightfall, was released January 2020 and hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated songs "The Daughters," "Over Drinking" and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" - the latter of which has reached almost 400 million global streams. In September 2022, they released their tenth studio album, Mr. Sun, which debuted as the Top Country Album released by a Group in 2022. Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home over 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People's Choice, CMA, and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award.Since the band's inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, achieving high-mark sales with PLATINUM-certified THE INCREDIBLE MACHINE, 2X PLATINUM LOVE ON THE INSIDE and 3X PLATINUM TWICE THE SPEED OF LIFE as well as ENJOY THE RIDE. Their most popular songs include PLATINUM-certified "All I Want to Do" and "Stay," 2X PLATINUM " Stuck Like Glue " as well as GOLD-certified "Baby Girl," "It Happens," "Settlin'," " Something More " and "Want To." Sugarland has also earned seven No. 1 singles to date and amassed over 600 million on-demand streams. Their critical and mainstream appeal have been magnified with industry accolades - five consecutive CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year (2007-2011), five ACM Awards (including Song of the Year and Single of the Year) and GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best Country Song for "Stay."Neo-Traditional Country music trio, The Castellows, bring a literal meaning to the phrase, "family tradition." The band comprised of sisters Ellie (lead guitar), Powell (banjo) and Lily (vocals), hail from small rural Georgetown, Georgia, but now call Nashville home. The Castellows' sound is traditional, yet modern. Authentic, yet harnessed. The common thread among the trio, other than their DNA, is their masterful three-part harmonies which blend together to create one singular, almost angelic, voice. The Castellows' craft as songwriters is as robust as their voices, which is evident across the trio's debut EP, A Little Goes A Long Way, which was released worldwide on February 9, 2024. The band wrote/co-wrote six of the seven songs that make up the project, with the promise of much more music to come. The band began turning heads of music industry insiders in January 2023. When spring arrived, The Castellows had signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville & Warner Records, collectively. Wasting no time on pleasantries, The Castellows immediately got to work writing, recording, and performing live. Tapping veteran producer Trina Shoemaker (Sheryl Crow, Nanci Griffith, Queens of the Stone Age), the first fruits of labor to be harvested from 2023 is the debut A Little Goes A Long Way. One year later, the three sisters from a cattle farm in Georgia are still turning heads, landing on multiple 2024 'Watch Lists' including CMT Next Women of Country, CMT 'Listen Up,' Pandora, Country Now, Nashville Lifestyles' 'Five Groups You Need To Know,' in addition to receiving a nomination for the CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.



