Gold-Certified New York Hip-Hop Collective 41 Releases New Single & Music Video "Birthday"

The unification of the group formally happened with "41 Cypher," a hard-hitting posse cut that showed promise from all three artists. Joined by other BK affiliates, the song truly proved what could happen when Kyle Richh, TaTa, and Jenn Carter volleyed bars amongst each other. It's not hard to spot the chemistry that runs through 41. With Kyle Richh's lyrical style, TaTa's high energy, and Jenn Carter's sharp wordplay, each member brings something different yet valuable to the table. With unique styles and unbridled teamwork, 41 is geared to make noise in Brooklyn Drill and beyond. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continuing a stratospheric rise to the forefront of the culture on the heels of their smash "Bent" and more, gold-certified New York hip-hop collective 41 (Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, Tata) drop a brand new single and music video entitled " Birthday " out now.The production peppers gritty 808s with boisterous horns and icy synths. Meanwhile, each member of the trio shines, unloading a flurry head-spinning flows. Braggadocious bars give way to Kyle Richh's celebratory hook, "It's your birthday. You gotta get loud." At the same time, Jenn Carter and Tata each pull up with infectious and incendiary verses, leaving the beat in flames. The accompanying visual places their energy front-and-center on-screen.Recently, they unleashed the music video for "Trick" as well as " Strangers " [Kyle Richh & Jenn Carter]. Jenn Carter was recently featured on JayDot Greek's "FIGHTING DEMONS" while Kyle Richh and Jenn Carter were both featured on Dee Billz's "DM."Next up, 41 will embark on the "41 World Tour: Part 2." It kicks off on April 27 in Boston, MA, rolls through major cities across North America, and concludes on June 9 in Columbus, OH. Gearing up for a momentous homecoming, they will also grace the stage of Hot 97's Summer Jam for the first time on June 2.41 shows no sign of stopping or slowing down. Their EP 41 World: Not the Album debuted Top 15 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart. It showcases the group in a different light, exploring a different soundscape beyond New York Drill while also displaying their individual personalities.The EP, of course, features their hit song "Bent." The track, which has over 162 million streams to date, spent 3 consecutive weeks at #1 on Top 25 NYC Apple Music Chart (4 weeks in Top 5 and 4 weeks in Top 10), 4 consecutive weeks on Top 25 Philly Apple Music Chart, numerous weeks in Top 5 (peak #3) & Top 10 on NYC Shazam Chart and Top 30 on Top 200 Shazam Chart. Additionally, they debuted on Billboard's Tik Tok Top 50 chart (#32) and Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart (#18). The group appeared on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio and was also featured on Discovered on Apple Music w/ Ebro and ESPN. 41 has been tallying co-signs by some of the industry's best and have received additional co-signs from Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, Fivio Foreign, Kai Cenat, Kaytranada, Lola Brooke, ScarLip and more.41 has been shutting down stages all over the country, including performing "Bent" alongside Travis Scott at his Madison Square Garden show as well as was opening up for Sexxy Red in NYC to a roaring crowd of fans, who sang along every word to their hit song. Additionally, they were brought out during Offset's show in NYC and have had show-stopping performances at Powerhouse New York and Philly. There is a lot more to come from 41, stay tuned!41 World Tour: Part 2 Routing:4/27 Boston, MA4/28 Philadelphia, PA4/30 Washington, DC5/2 Charlotte, NC5/4 Tampa, FL5/5 Atlanta, GA5/11 Buffalo, NY5/12 Stroudsburg, PA5/17 Phoenix, AZ5/18 Los Angeles, CA5/19 Oakland, CA5/22 Toronto, ON5/23 Ottawa, ON6/7 Fort Wayne, IN6/8 Joliet, IL6/9 Columbus, OHHailing from all corners of Brooklyn, the collective known as 41 is bringing a new energy to hip-hop that will undoubtedly spark worldwide acclaim. Members Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa have all made noise in the streets individually, yet when they mobilize it's a whole different playing field. The trio met over the course of their respective careers, while they were forging their own paths and found a mutual commonality in the studio in the midst of Brooklyn's burgeoning Drill movement.The unification of the group formally happened with "41 Cypher," a hard-hitting posse cut that showed promise from all three artists. Joined by other BK affiliates, the song truly proved what could happen when Kyle Richh, TaTa, and Jenn Carter volleyed bars amongst each other. It's not hard to spot the chemistry that runs through 41. With Kyle Richh's lyrical style, TaTa's high energy, and Jenn Carter's sharp wordplay, each member brings something different yet valuable to the table. With unique styles and unbridled teamwork, 41 is geared to make noise in Brooklyn Drill and beyond.



