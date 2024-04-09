Paul Weller Releases New Single "Rise Up Singing" - Out Now!



The April tour is sold out, but Paul will be touring the UK again in the Autumn. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paul Weller is once again set to captivate listeners with the release of the lead single from his hotly anticipated new album 66.Unleashed on April 5th, "Rise Up Singing" is an uplifting sunburst of soul and spirituality which unfolds like a journey through the depths of the human experience, with Paul's soulful voice serving as your guide. The moment the first chords echo through the speakers, you're immediately drawn into Weller's world - a world where every note is infused with emotion and every word carries weight.The lyrics were moulded into shape by Weller, from a musical sketch sent to him by his old friend, fellow Curtis Mayfield disciple and Blow Monkey's frontman Dr Robert. A lush string arrangement was laid down by cherished member of Weller's extended music family Hannah Peel at Abbey Road's famous studio 2 and finished off with backing vocals from Leah Weller.With the sleeve of the new album 66 designed by none other than Sir Peter Blake (his first for Weller since 1995's Stanley Road), Paul Weller's forthcoming long player marks the completion of his 66th journey around the sun and is released on May 24th - the day before his 66th birthday.The April tour is sold out, but Paul will be touring the UK again in the Autumn.



