Paul Weller Releases New Single "Rise Up Singing" - Out Now!

Hot Songs Around The World

Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
308 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
323 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
665 entries in 28 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
319 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
306 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
211 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
453 entries in 24 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
365 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
221 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
344 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
186 entries in 27 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
296 entries in 17 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
176 entries in 14 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
619 entries in 23 charts
Paul Weller Releases New Single "Rise Up Singing" - Out Now!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paul Weller is once again set to captivate listeners with the release of the lead single from his hotly anticipated new album 66.
Unleashed on April 5th, "Rise Up Singing" is an uplifting sunburst of soul and spirituality which unfolds like a journey through the depths of the human experience, with Paul's soulful voice serving as your guide. The moment the first chords echo through the speakers, you're immediately drawn into Weller's world - a world where every note is infused with emotion and every word carries weight.

The lyrics were moulded into shape by Weller, from a musical sketch sent to him by his old friend, fellow Curtis Mayfield disciple and Blow Monkey's frontman Dr Robert. A lush string arrangement was laid down by cherished member of Weller's extended music family Hannah Peel at Abbey Road's famous studio 2 and finished off with backing vocals from Leah Weller.

With the sleeve of the new album 66 designed by none other than Sir Peter Blake (his first for Weller since 1995's Stanley Road), Paul Weller's forthcoming long player marks the completion of his 66th journey around the sun and is released on May 24th - the day before his 66th birthday.
The April tour is sold out, but Paul will be touring the UK again in the Autumn.






