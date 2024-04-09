Country Artist Taylor Sanders Releases New Single "Tennessee Love"





Beyond her musical prowess, Sanders remains committed to making a difference, raising awareness for early skin cancer detection through her partnership with The Melanoma Research Foundation. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of "Tennessee Love" on April 5th, along with its accompanying music video. And if that's not enough to get hearts racing, Sanders' debut album is slated for release later this year, promising even more toe-tapping tunes and soul-stirring melodies. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Get ready to sway to the rhythm of Taylor Sanders' "Tennessee Love," as the country music star takes listeners on a whimsical journey through the heartland of the South. Bursting with nostalgia and warmth, "Tennessee Love" is a love letter to the simplicity and charm of small-town life in Tennessee.The highly anticipated anthem narrates a tale of love sought and found amidst the bustling streets of Los Angeles and the concrete jungle of New York City. But it's the pull of Tennessee's gentle breezes and welcoming smiles that beckon her back home. With lyrics that evoke the sights, sounds, and flavors of Southern comfort - from sweet tea to sizzling barbecue, pick-up trucks, and lazy river rides - Sanders effortlessly captures the essence of finding love and belonging in the heart of Tennessee.Taylor Sanders' meteoric rise in the country music scene has been nothing short of sensational. Garnering airplay on prestigious country radio stations across the globe, from the United States to the United Kingdom and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sanders' talent has earned her acclaim from leading media outlets such as The Tennessean, All Country News, Countrypolitan Magazine, MusicCrowns, and Buzz Music. Notably, Sanders' latest music video stormed the charts with an impressive 200,000 streams within its debut week, securing her the coveted Josie Music Video of the Year Award at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. She was also awarded Best Country Song at the World Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles. Making history alongside Grammy-Award-Winning trio, The Gatlin Brothers, Sanders' electrifying performance of her single " Firecracker " lit up the stage and hearts of fans worldwide.Beyond her musical prowess, Sanders remains committed to making a difference, raising awareness for early skin cancer detection through her partnership with The Melanoma Research Foundation. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of "Tennessee Love" on April 5th, along with its accompanying music video. And if that's not enough to get hearts racing, Sanders' debut album is slated for release later this year, promising even more toe-tapping tunes and soul-stirring melodies.



