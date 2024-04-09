Allman Brown Releases 'Far Away' Single From Album 'Second Son'



"This is my song about life on tour. The strange world of hotels, motels, soundchecks, new places, new faces, miles of driving and missing the ones you love the most," Allman explained about his new single.



Laced with lilting acoustic guitars, spacious piano motifs and lullaby-like vocals, "



The single will feature on Allman Brown's eagerly awaited new album 'Second Son', which will arrive on 28 June 2024, via the Nettwerk label. It will comprise two halves, including his warmly received 2023 EP 'Second Son, Pt. 1', completed by its upcoming second half, plus two new tracks ("1984" and "Sunlight and Cinnamon").

"I'm a second son, a stranger to most but loved by some. I've been afraid since I was young… It takes a lot of pretending to be strong" confesses Brown on "My Ordinary Life", the opening track of 'Second Son'.



Filled with the vivid storytelling and self-effacing songwriting that Allman Brown calls his own, from beginning to end 'Second Son' promises to be his most personal and poignant releases to date. Describing the album as "a pocket autobiography", its songs piece together a deeply personal chapter in his unique musical journey. As he explains of the album's recurring themes:

"It's about my life so far and the love I feel for my wife and children and how they are quite simply the reason I'm alive. They are my purpose."



Experimenting with new sounds and instrumentation on his latest work, the 'Second Son' sessions found Allman merging his signature acoustic guitar-driven melodies with modern pop elements such as synths, live bass, electronic pianos, electronic percussion, and live drums. Produced by



Exploring themes of love, loss, self-reflection, and the human experience, his upcoming album 'Second Son' invites listeners to embark on a profound emotional journey with Allman, as he presents a profound new collection that embraces vulnerability and authenticity and emerges with some of his finest work.



