Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 09/04/2024

Allman Brown Releases 'Far Away' Single From Album 'Second Son'

Hot Songs Around The World

Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
186 entries in 14 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
194 entries in 27 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
303 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
387 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
233 entries in 26 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
313 entries in 26 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
326 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
357 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
327 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
620 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
681 entries in 28 charts
Allman Brown Releases 'Far Away' Single From Album 'Second Son'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London-based singer-songwriter Allman Brown has just released the new starry-eyed single Far Away from his upcoming album. A song close to his heart, "Far Away" is about the curious existence of a life spent on the road; at times strange, others scintillating, and sometimes solitary too. Finding a moment amid the chaos to reflect on the whirlwind romance of it all, this latest single also reflects on the loved ones you leave behind when you follow your dreams as a touring artist.
"This is my song about life on tour. The strange world of hotels, motels, soundchecks, new places, new faces, miles of driving and missing the ones you love the most," Allman explained about his new single.

Laced with lilting acoustic guitars, spacious piano motifs and lullaby-like vocals, "Far Away" is another fine example of Brown's talent as both a heart-rending raconteur and a maestro of subtle, simmering melodies.

The single will feature on Allman Brown's eagerly awaited new album 'Second Son', which will arrive on 28 June 2024, via the Nettwerk label. It will comprise two halves, including his warmly received 2023 EP 'Second Son, Pt. 1', completed by its upcoming second half, plus two new tracks ("1984" and "Sunlight and Cinnamon").
"I'm a second son, a stranger to most but loved by some. I've been afraid since I was young… It takes a lot of pretending to be strong" confesses Brown on "My Ordinary Life", the opening track of 'Second Son'.

Filled with the vivid storytelling and self-effacing songwriting that Allman Brown calls his own, from beginning to end 'Second Son' promises to be his most personal and poignant releases to date. Describing the album as "a pocket autobiography", its songs piece together a deeply personal chapter in his unique musical journey. As he explains of the album's recurring themes:
"It's about my life so far and the love I feel for my wife and children and how they are quite simply the reason I'm alive. They are my purpose."

Experimenting with new sounds and instrumentation on his latest work, the 'Second Son' sessions found Allman merging his signature acoustic guitar-driven melodies with modern pop elements such as synths, live bass, electronic pianos, electronic percussion, and live drums. Produced by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Gang Of Youths), his latest material was recorded in just ten days, with Katis' expertise enabling Brown to take the next step in his "quest to take a traditional sound and push it a little into a new space". The record also sees Allman joined by star pianist Thomas Bartlett (The Gloaming, Taylor Swift, The National) and vocalist Kori Gardner-Hammel (Mates Of State), who add their distinctive qualities.

Exploring themes of love, loss, self-reflection, and the human experience, his upcoming album 'Second Son' invites listeners to embark on a profound emotional journey with Allman, as he presents a profound new collection that embraces vulnerability and authenticity and emerges with some of his finest work.

Allman Brown, born in Hong Kong and now based in London, has consistently wowed listeners with his emotionally charged and introspective music. His 2013 hit single, "Sons & Daughters" (performed with Liz Lawrence), became a Spotify sensation with over 20 million streams worldwide and was featured on popular TV soundtracks. His debut album, '1000 Years,' in 2017, and 'Darling, It'll Be Alright' in 2019, received critical acclaim for their tender balladry and folk-infused pop. New album 'Second Son' will arrive in Summer 2024.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.5551059 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049281120300293 secs