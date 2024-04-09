Emmy Meli Releases New Track 'Silence'





Alongside the track release, Emmy has announced her debut EP Hello Stranger coming May 10! Hello Stranger, was recorded with producer collective Some Randoms (Reneé Rapp, John Legend, Kehlani), and features seven tracks that represent seven years of Emmy's life akin to a coming-of-age tale. The EP takes its name from



About the track, Emmy shares "Silence was written during one of the loudest parts of my life, internally and externally. Anxiety can be deafeningly loud, never-ending, and incessant. When mine won't turn off, all I can do is sing. This song helped me find my silence, and I hope it helps you find yours too."



Breaking out in late 2021, Emmy reached viral stardom with her self-love mantra "I AM WOMAN." The song stemmed from sticky note affirmations she left for herself around her house, the empowering single urges female listeners to claim their personal power. The acclaimed track was selected as the theme song for Megan Markle's podcast "Archetypes," the largest podcast sync in history, and has earned over 350m streams.



The soundtrack to her youth included the jazz greats Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as more contemporary artists like Lauryn Hill. By high school, she was recording her songs and secretly releasing them on SoundCloud. Her parents convinced her to go to community college, but shortly thereafter Emmy transferred to the Musicians



The R&B pop singer has since opened for Fletcher, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emmy Meli has released " Silence " - a track that speaks to those of us who struggle to quiet our thoughts. Emmy's soulful vocals, imbued with nostalgic warmth and power, juxtapose the raw honesty of the lyrics that candidly reveal the realities of grappling with ANXIETY.Alongside the track release, Emmy has announced her debut EP Hello Stranger coming May 10! Hello Stranger, was recorded with producer collective Some Randoms (Reneé Rapp, John Legend, Kehlani), and features seven tracks that represent seven years of Emmy's life akin to a coming-of-age tale. The EP takes its name from Barbara Lewis' 1961 R&B number, which Emmy covers (first track), paying homage to the musical influences that have shaped her journey.About the track, Emmy shares "Silence was written during one of the loudest parts of my life, internally and externally. Anxiety can be deafeningly loud, never-ending, and incessant. When mine won't turn off, all I can do is sing. This song helped me find my silence, and I hope it helps you find yours too."Breaking out in late 2021, Emmy reached viral stardom with her self-love mantra "I AM WOMAN." The song stemmed from sticky note affirmations she left for herself around her house, the empowering single urges female listeners to claim their personal power. The acclaimed track was selected as the theme song for Megan Markle's podcast "Archetypes," the largest podcast sync in history, and has earned over 350m streams.The soundtrack to her youth included the jazz greats Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as more contemporary artists like Lauryn Hill. By high school, she was recording her songs and secretly releasing them on SoundCloud. Her parents convinced her to go to community college, but shortly thereafter Emmy transferred to the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, and then once the pandemic hit Emmy dropped out. Instead, she focused on what she had wanted to do all along: write and record her own songs while she simultaneously worked three jobs to make it happen. Emmy takes elements of soul, pop, and hip-hop and filters them through her mere 24 years as a woman in music. It's actually no surprise that Emmy's behind this song which sparked a Gen-Z feminist movement in 2022.The R&B pop singer has since opened for Fletcher, Hayley Kiyoko and performed at Lollapalooza and Firefly Music Festival in 2022. Her music has appeared in ad campaigns for Intimissimi, Triumph UK, Savage Fenty, and Disney+.



