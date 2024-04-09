Diplo Shares 'Heaven Or Not' With Riva Starr & Kareen Lomax



Diplo has been building excitement around "Heaven or Not" for months, teasing it in the livestreamof one of his DJ sets recorded in Antarctica during the seven-day expedition he helped organize in last year. It marks the fourth collaboration between Diplo and Lomax, following U.S. Dance #1s "



Launched in 2019, Higher Ground continues to champion house music from around the world and has spawned dozens of Billboard Dance/Electronic chart hits. Beyond the label, Higher Ground has brought sold-out takeovers and parties to New York Fashion Week, Amsterdam Dance Event and Miami



Diplo is also slated to close the second weekend of Coachella with a b2b set with Mau P. at the newly added dance music stage Quasar and play at BBC



Furthermore, Diplo recently premiered a livestream of a DJ set recorded at teamLab Planets in Tokyo as part of an ongoing livestream series and confirmed a Monday night Pacha Ibiza residency over the next several months.



Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects. The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diplo and London DJ and producer Riva Starr unveil a new track, "Heaven Or Not" featuring Kareen Lomax, via Diplo's own label Higher Ground.Diplo has been building excitement around "Heaven or Not" for months, teasing it in the livestreamof one of his DJ sets recorded in Antarctica during the seven-day expedition he helped organize in last year. It marks the fourth collaboration between Diplo and Lomax, following U.S. Dance #1s " Promises " and " Looking For Me "—which is also Platinum-certified in the U.K.—and " Let You Go " from his Grammy-nominated self-titled 2022 album, and a recent string of Higher Ground singles including " Anthem " with Sharam and Pony, " Stay High " with HUGEL and Julia Church, "Diamond Therapy" with Walker & Royce and Channel Tres and "Favela Joint" with Kura.Launched in 2019, Higher Ground continues to champion house music from around the world and has spawned dozens of Billboard Dance/Electronic chart hits. Beyond the label, Higher Ground has brought sold-out takeovers and parties to New York Fashion Week, Amsterdam Dance Event and Miami Music Week, plus yearly one-offs in London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, Seattle and more.Diplo is also slated to close the second weekend of Coachella with a b2b set with Mau P. at the newly added dance music stage Quasar and play at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in May. Additionally, tickets are on sale for his recently launched Diplo's Run Club, a series of 5K runs and afterparties coupled with DJ sets from Diplo and friends throughout - get tickets for inaugural runs in San Francisco and Seattle now.Furthermore, Diplo recently premiered a livestream of a DJ set recorded at teamLab Planets in Tokyo as part of an ongoing livestream series and confirmed a Monday night Pacha Ibiza residency over the next several months.Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects. The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times—and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning " Electricity " with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide. His latest releases include last year's Diplo Present Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant, his second album as country persona Thomas Wesley, and 2022's Diplo, his first full length album of electronic music in 18 years.



