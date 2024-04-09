Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 09/04/2024

Robert Cristian Jordan's Cinematic Musical Stage Presence Entertains While His Tenor Captivates

Robert Cristian Jordan's Cinematic Musical Stage Presence Entertains While His Tenor Captivates
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Working with veteran radio promoter, syndicated radio and TV show host Jory "Skip" Reeves Robert Cristian Jordan's newest release is surpassing the chart positions of top international recording stars.
Mr. Reeves shares, "Robert Cristian Jordan and I met at Springboard Houston this past June. I told him he really had something going on with his music. It has different elements compared with what many artists are releasing. I encouraged him to use the Sparkx Media Network to get his music out to a global audience.
Sparkx Media reaches over 200 countries of listeners and viewers. To date Robert Cristian Jordan's new release "Firestarter" is making some serious noise, "Firestarter" reached #1 on Spotify's curator list and #1 on the DJ Pool Charts surpassing such major artists as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Timberlake.
Not bad for an unknown independent artist."

Sparkx CEO Marcus Dupree adds, "My heartfelt congratulations on the tremendous success of RJC's song "Firestarter" on the KSPX Sparkx Radio Network.
It is truly remarkable to see how well the song is performing on Spotify, having been added to over 15 playlists and reviewed 21 times. Moreover, achieving the #1 spot on overall curators' playlists is a significant accomplishment that speaks volumes about the quality and international appeal of Robert's music.






