Vancouver, BC's Chief State Release 5-Song 'The Acoustic EP'



"The Acoustic EP" invites listeners to rediscover Chief State's catalog through a captivating and intimate lens.

Stream 'The Acoustic EP' here: https://orcd.co/chiefstate



'The Acoustic EP' Track Listing:

1. Team Wiped

2. Deciduous

3. Living Out A Lie

4. Metaphors

5. Jamie All Over



What others have said about Chief State:

"With hearts pinned to their sleeves and tears staining their cheeks, Chief

"Chief

"Chief State's debut album was well worth the wait. The band continues to incorporate the energy and emotion found in their previous material and created a very memorable record."- Live A

"...an instant-classic...Tough Love is chock full of high-quality moments."- The New Fury

"...The perfect mix of modern era punk rock with all the right touches of inspiration from the 90s era bands that littered the rosters of Epitaph and Fat Wreck Chords."- All Ages Zine



www.chiefstate.com

https://www.facebook.com/chiefstate

www.instagram.com/chiefstate

www.tiktok.com/@chiefstate

