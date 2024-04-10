Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/04/2024

AG Gatling Ft. Latice Crawford & Readyave Release New Music Video "Name It"

Hot Songs Around The World

Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
308 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
323 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
665 entries in 28 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
319 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
306 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
211 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
453 entries in 24 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
365 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
221 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
344 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
186 entries in 27 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
296 entries in 17 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
176 entries in 14 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
619 entries in 23 charts
AG Gatling Ft. Latice Crawford & Readyave Release New Music Video "Name It"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A name synonymous with soul-stirring melodies and unwavering faith, AG GATLING emerges from the vibrant streets of Baltimore to grace the music industry with his dynamic presence. Shaped by a childhood immersed in the harmonies of gospel choirs and the uplifting fervor of ministry, AG's journey is a testament to the transformative power of music and divine inspiration. Nurtured by the influence of his father's tireless work in church planting. From Baltimore to Milwaukee and beyond...

A chance encounter with gospel luminary Kirk Franklin and a breakthrough performance on BET's popular program Sunday Best propelled featured artist LATICE CRAWFORD to be the needed piece to finish off this crowning achievement in AG GATLING's creative journey. Crawford's emotive vocals and force of nature voice made her ascension into the world of Faith-based music swift and unstoppable.

"Name It" is a sensual ode to the Lord, to which the artists owe all of their success. Beginning with a short conversation between AG GATLING and his brother Chris, with those few words being exchanged setting the tone for the rest of the track. The central idea of "naming it" is revisited by AG throughout the song, referring to the gifts and luck that God has contributed to AG's success. This phrase is slowly replaced by "claim it", where the artist now becomes more triumphant in their success. Contributions by LATICE CRAWFORD and READYAVE elevate the song's emotional core to the next level, as they echo AG's sentiments but in their unique style of singing. Even with the fast rhymes sung by READYAVE, the music of the track consistently plays at a slow, soulful pace that one finds themselves swinging back and forth to, and leaves them contemplating their relationship with God.

Collaborating seamlessly with his producer, AG GATLING effortlessly translates his vision into musical masterpieces. Studio sessions in the heart of New York City become creative sanctuaries, where every note and lyric is imbued with passion and purpose. AG GATLING's music comes to life through visionary storytelling in the 'Name It" music video. Teaming up with acclaimed director Action Jackson, he transports viewers to the vibrant streets of DUMBO (Down Under The Manhattan Brooklyn Underpass) in the borough of Brooklyn, weaving a tapestry of imagery that mirrors the depth and complexity of his music. Gatling attributes his success to the guiding hand of faith, acknowledging that his talent is a divine gift to be shared with the world.

AG GATLING's musical odyssey is a testament to the transcendent power of faith and collaboration. With his soulful voice and unwavering commitment to his craft, he elevates the art of storytelling and invites listeners to experience the transformative magic of his music. As he continues to shine brightly in the industry, AG GATLING remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for audiences everywhere.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.4709311 secs // 4 () queries in 0.46772718429565 secs