AG Gatling Ft. Latice Crawford & Readyave Release New Music Video "Name It"

"Name It" is a sensual ode to the Lord, to which the artists owe all of their success. Beginning with a short conversation between AG GATLING and his brother Chris, with those few words being exchanged setting the tone for the rest of the track. The central idea of "naming it" is revisited by AG throughout the song, referring to the gifts and luck that God has contributed to AG's success. This phrase is slowly replaced by "claim it", where the artist now becomes more triumphant in their success. Contributions by LATICE CRAWFORD and READYAVE elevate the song's emotional core to the next level, as they echo AG's sentiments but in their unique style of singing. Even with the fast rhymes sung by READYAVE, the music of the track consistently plays at a slow, soulful pace that one finds themselves swinging back and forth to, and leaves them contemplating their relationship with God.



Collaborating seamlessly with his producer, AG GATLING effortlessly translates his vision into musical masterpieces. Studio sessions in the heart of New York City become creative sanctuaries, where every note and lyric is imbued with passion and purpose. AG GATLING's music comes to life through visionary storytelling in the 'Name It" music video. Teaming up with acclaimed director Action Jackson, he transports viewers to the vibrant streets of DUMBO (Down Under The Manhattan Brooklyn Underpass) in the borough of Brooklyn, weaving a tapestry of imagery that mirrors the depth and complexity of his music. Gatling attributes his success to the guiding hand of faith, acknowledging that his talent is a divine gift to be shared with the world.



