Maroon 5 Announces East Coast Tour With Maren Morris





TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 12pm local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 12 at 10am local time at maroon5.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, concession stand voucher, exclusive VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.



This show is part of a limited series of performances on the East Coast, coinciding with Maroon 5's headline shows at Milwaukee's Summerfest and the Ottawa Bluesfest this summer, and in between their Las



Renowned for energetic and unforgettable performances, expect



Recently, the group's seminal smash "



In addition to this crossing this major milestone on Spotify, the music video for Maroon 5's "



Next up for Maroon 5, the band will continue their acclaimed Las



M5LV The Residency Dates

May: 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 1

September: 27, 28

October: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ready to heat up the summer, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 will perform an exclusive show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI on Friday, June 21. GRAMMY Award-winning songstress Maren Morris will serve as support.TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 12pm local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 12 at 10am local time at maroon5.com.Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, concession stand voucher, exclusive VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.This show is part of a limited series of performances on the East Coast, coinciding with Maroon 5's headline shows at Milwaukee's Summerfest and the Ottawa Bluesfest this summer, and in between their Las Vegas residency run.Renowned for energetic and unforgettable performances, expect Maroon 5 to deliver a set highlighted by mega-hits and fan favorites with new production and staging. Nothing soundtracks summer quite like staples such as "Memories," "Sugar," and "Moves Like Jagger!"Recently, the group's seminal smash " This Love " just eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking their 10th song to join the platform's "Billions Club." Moreover, this feat places them in a tie for "most billion-plus streamed songs by a group on Spotify."In addition to this crossing this major milestone on Spotify, the music video for Maroon 5's " Memories " recently hit 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the band's fourth video to accomplish this feat. Moreover, the music video for their chart-dominating and GRAMMY Award-nominated single " Sugar " recently surpassed 4 billion views on the platform, making it one of the most-viewed videos of all time.Next up for Maroon 5, the band will continue their acclaimed Las Vegas residency, M5LV The Residency, at Dolby Live at Park MGM with 16 performances. Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, tickets for the following 16 M5LV The Residency performances can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas,M5LV The Residency DatesMay: 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31June 1September: 27, 28October: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12 Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century's biggest acts. Since they released their renowned debut album, Songs About Jane, to date, the Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, as well as selling a staggering 96+ million albums and over 660 million singles worldwide. Maroon 5 currently has more than 22 billion combined streams on Spotify. Maroon 5 was the first artist to reach over 3 billion views on a music video on YouTube and they currently have more than 22 billion combined views on YouTube channels. Maroon 5 has 32 records on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 since their first release in 2002. 26 of those hit the Top 50, with 22 in the Top 25, 15 in the Top 10 and 10 in the Top 5; of which three are Diamond Certified and 23 are Platinum certified. Maroon 5 has the most Top 10's in this century by a duo or group, the most #1's on the HOT 100 this century by a duo or group, and the most #1's by a duo or group in the history of the Top 40 chart. In January of 2023, " Moves Like Jagger " was announced the #2 most downloaded song of all-time.



