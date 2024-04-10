Architects Release New Single "Curse"





^ Support from We Came As Romans, Brutus. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Instantly grabbing attention with a guttural scream by frontman Sam Carter, "Curse" is rife with blast beats, massive guitar riffs, and Carter's impressive vocal range as he switches between aggressive verses and a melodic chorus. The track is elevated by the pummeling bridge that sees the band embracing their roots with one of their heaviest, most eruptive breakdowns to date. Following the bridge with a stripped-back final pre-chorus, "Curse" is a testament to the intensity and versatility that has earned Architects millions of fans across the globe.Today, the band also announces the second leg of their highly anticipated North American tour, which sees the band hitting major markets across North America for the first time since 2019. The first leg is set to kick off in May with support from Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps, while the second leg sees the band bringing their unparalleled headline performances to the Midwest and West coast with support from We Came As Romans and Brutus. Artist presale for the new dates begins today at 12pm EST through 10pm local time tomorrow, with general onsale beginning April 11th at 10am local time. In addition to the headlining shows, the band will be performing at festivals across the country including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. See a full list of dates below, and keep an eye out for more news from Architects.ARCHITECTS TOUR DATES:May 2 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel (SOLD OUT) *May 3 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *May 4 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *May 6 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues *May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *May 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *May 10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore *May 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to RockvilleMay 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *May 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *May 18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic TempleSept 28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^Sept 29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than LifeSept 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^Oct 2 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^Oct 4 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^Oct 5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^Oct 6 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^Oct 8 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock* Support from Of Mice & Men, While She Sleeps^ Support from We Came As Romans, Brutus.



