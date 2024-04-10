Kitchen Dwellers Release New 2024 July Tour Dates





Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and recently performed alongside acts such as Billy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kitchen Dwellers have announced an eight-date July tour kicking off July 3 in Berlin, MD at Burley Oak Brewing Co. The tour will bring the band throughout the East Coast and wrap up on July 13 in Johnstown, PA at SIP Rock and Duck Drop. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 12 at 10 am local.Ahead of the newly announced July dates the band will play Panic En La Playa as well as a handful of dates with Leftover Salmon and The Infamous Stringdusters in Atlanta and Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium plus three nights at both Colorado's Mishawaka Amphitheater and Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, MT. The band will wrap up July with a couple dates in July including a stop in Juneau, a homecoming show for the band's bassist Joe Funk. All tour information and up to date news can be found at kitchendwellers.com.Kitchen Dwellers on Tour:4/14-18 @ Panic En La Playa | Puerto Aventuras, Q.R.4/25 @ The Eastern | Atlanta, GA*4/26 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN*4/27 @ Oskar Blues Brewery |Brevard, NC4/28 @ Toulouse Theatre | New Orleans, LA - A Bluegrass Tribute to Dr. John5/17-19 @ Tico Time River Resort | Aztec, NM5/21 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO5/22 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO5/24 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO5/25 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO5/26 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO5/31-6/2 @ Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, CO6/20-6/23 @ Sawtooth Valley Gathering | Stanley, ID7/3 @ Burley Oak Brewing | Berlin, MD7/5 @ The Range | Mason, NH7/6 @ Narrow Gauge Cinemas | Farmington, ME7/7 @ Levon Helm Studios @ Woodstock, NY7/10 @ Brooklyn Arts Center | Wilmington, NC7/11 @ New Realm Brewing | Virginia Beach, VA7/12 @ The Outpost at The New River Gorge | Fayetteville, WV7/13 @ Sip, Rock and Duck Drop | Johnstown, PA7/26 @ Crystal Saloon | Juneau, AK8/1-4 @ Salmonfest | Ninilchik, AK8/9-11 @ Hoxeyville Music Festival | Wellston, MI8/10 @ JamPacked Craft Beer & Music Festival | Richmond, VA9/12-9/15 @ Bender Jamboree | Las Vegas, NV12/12-16 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R.*w/ Leftover Salmon & The Infamous StringdustersThe band's highly anticipated 4th studio album, Seven Devils was released earlier this year. The album was produced by Grammy-winning Glenn Brown (Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass). With Seven Devils, the ascending Montana quartet continues to redefine the boundaries of bluegrass, folk, and rock. Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, the album guides the listener through a similar exploration. The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this as a musical journey inward to the self.Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and recently performed alongside acts such as Billy Strings and Goose in addition to playing festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass, Under The Big Sky, WinterWonderGrass, and more. They've released three critically acclaimed albums—Ghost In The Bottle [2017], Muir Maid [2019], and Wise River [2022]. After amassing 15 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more.



