Barry Manilow To Extend Radio City Music Hall Residency
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Barry Manilow fans are in luck!
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp and The Bowery Presents announced today that on the heels of selling out five nights at Radio City Music Hall between May 31 and June 4, 2023 and five upcoming shows from April 17-21, 2024, Barry Manilow will extend his residency at Radio City and add five consecutive shows on Wednesday, October 9; Thursday, October 10; Friday, October 11; Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13, 2024. Tickets for all five newly announced October shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10:00AM.

Tickets for all five October shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, April 13 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.

Barry Manilow - a GRAMMY, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music - will perform an array of his hits including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You," and "Copacabana (At the Copa)." Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists. The multi-award-winning musician has had an astonishing 51 Top 40 singles, including 12 number one hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the number one Adult Contemporary artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines. In addition to Manilow's numerous records and concert, he was featured on Broadway in his original show Barry Manilow on Broadway, for which he won a Special Tony Award.






