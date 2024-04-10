Set Feux To Release Dreamy Self-Titled Nostalgic Pop Album On 19th April





Planche spent her formative years singing in church choirs and performing in community theatre productions. After finishing her studies in classical music at Queen's University, she began writing her own songs, and eventually received an OAC and F.A.C.T.O.R grant to produce her first album released in 2009. In 2010, she joined indie rock band, The Paint Movement (Nevado Music) as a singer/keyboard player, and in 2011 released their self-titled album produced by Dave Newfeld (Super Furry Animals, Broken Social Scene). The Paint Movement toured extensively over Canada opening for bands like Yukon Blonde, Zeus and the Pains of Being Pure at Heart. In 2015, Planche toured



The album took over 5 years to complete, recorded in Toronto and Hamilton. The songs explore love, passion, loneliness and the overwhelming desire to unravel the mystery of one's self. Third single 'Young And Lonely' is a gorgeous slow-burning pop track with hazy languid reflective moods that are like a poignant honey on the ear.



On 'Young And Lonely', Planche explains, "I wrote "Young and Lonely" during the first pandemic lockdown. My mother in law, who has Alzeimer's, had come to live with us and her memory loss was progressing quite rapidly. It was really difficult witnessing her memory decline and I began thinking about the impact memory has on our identity. The song explores the self that is left when our memory fades and poses the question, are we still the same person without our memories?"



Musically, Set Feux's songs reflect diverse influences, ranging from R 'n' B/soul to the pop/folk genres that Planche has been inspired by throughout her life. Her influences range from Debussy to Dusty Springfield, Fleetwood Mac, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Lauryn Hill, Imogen Heap, Wilco,



The album was mixed by Howie Beck at his studio in Toronto. Howie is a Canadian musician, mixer and producer. He has been nominated for three Juno Awards in Canada on three occasions for Adult Alternative Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year (2017). He has produced and/ or mixed albums for The Weather Station, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Set Feux (a.k.a. Toronto based musician, Diana Planche) blends dreamy, sometimes bittersweet, nostalgic pop with lush vocal harmonies, ambient synths, guitars and sax on her debut self titled album, 'Set Feux', which is due for release on 19th April 2024.Planche spent her formative years singing in church choirs and performing in community theatre productions. After finishing her studies in classical music at Queen's University, she began writing her own songs, and eventually received an OAC and F.A.C.T.O.R grant to produce her first album released in 2009. In 2010, she joined indie rock band, The Paint Movement (Nevado Music) as a singer/keyboard player, and in 2011 released their self-titled album produced by Dave Newfeld (Super Furry Animals, Broken Social Scene). The Paint Movement toured extensively over Canada opening for bands like Yukon Blonde, Zeus and the Pains of Being Pure at Heart. In 2015, Planche toured Europe with Toronto singer songwriter, Barzin. Upon returning from the European tour, Planche began working on new material with long time collaborator, Kevin Kralik (wearenotwhoweare, Mass Paves) and her husband, Barzin (Toronto based singer/songwriter) for what would become, 'Set Feux'.The album took over 5 years to complete, recorded in Toronto and Hamilton. The songs explore love, passion, loneliness and the overwhelming desire to unravel the mystery of one's self. Third single 'Young And Lonely' is a gorgeous slow-burning pop track with hazy languid reflective moods that are like a poignant honey on the ear.On 'Young And Lonely', Planche explains, "I wrote "Young and Lonely" during the first pandemic lockdown. My mother in law, who has Alzeimer's, had come to live with us and her memory loss was progressing quite rapidly. It was really difficult witnessing her memory decline and I began thinking about the impact memory has on our identity. The song explores the self that is left when our memory fades and poses the question, are we still the same person without our memories?"Musically, Set Feux's songs reflect diverse influences, ranging from R 'n' B/soul to the pop/folk genres that Planche has been inspired by throughout her life. Her influences range from Debussy to Dusty Springfield, Fleetwood Mac, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Lauryn Hill, Imogen Heap, Wilco, Feist and Solange. But whilst Planche allows all of these influences to come forth on the album, she maintains her own distinct identity and voice as an artist, honouring the journey she's taken to get here.The album was mixed by Howie Beck at his studio in Toronto. Howie is a Canadian musician, mixer and producer. He has been nominated for three Juno Awards in Canada on three occasions for Adult Alternative Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year (2017). He has produced and/ or mixed albums for The Weather Station, Hannah Georgas, Dragonette, Charlotte Day Wilson and Sarah Harmer. The album was mastered by Joao Carvalho, a grammy nominated mastering engineer, who has worked on albums by some of Canada's finest artists such as KD Lang, Tanya Tagaq, Buffy St. Marie, Carly Rae Jepsen and Charlotte Day Wilson to name a few. For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/setfeux/



