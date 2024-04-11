Record Store Day UK Announces Fundraising Activities For Official Charity Partner War Child





One lucky vinyl fan could be in with the chance of winning a one-off Rega Planar 3 deck signed by RSD ambassador Kate Bush. A further two fans could win decks signed by Blur and Young Fathers.



To enter, fans simply need to buy raffle tickets from 11th April on War Child's Crowdfunder page: Kate Bush, Blur and Young Fathers. Each entry only costs £5, with no limit on the number of times a fan can enter, and winners will be announced on 5th May 2023.



RSD RELEASES



In addition, Record Store Day is delighted to announce that £1 from each sale of 13 titles available on Record Store Day will be donated to War Child.These include:



Blur - Parklife



30th Anniversary Zoetrope picture disc







Available for the first time on vinyl housed in a beautiful gatefold sleeve with printed inner bags.



Electrafixion - Burned



Deleted long ago, this will be re-issued on black and white vinyl.







Pressed on limited edition baby pink vinyl.







The one-off release features 6 additional tracks that have not been available on physical format before as well as exclusive new album artwork by Jamie Hewlett. 1 x pink disc, 1 x magenta disc







10th Anniversary - lovingly curated 2LP set of the original album plus bonus tracks all pressed on solid white 140-gram vinyl.







The wide-spine single sleeve contains a transparent red LP, and solid white LP housed within printed inners, as well as liner notes by the band recalling the atmosphere of the Amsterdam concert.







Making its debut on vinyl, mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road. With new artwork overseen by Mike Oldfield







1LP green vinyl



Scott Walker - Tilt



2LP coloured disc







Featuring contemporary full-length versions of the tracks, many of which have never been released on vinyl before.



The 1975 - The 1975 Live at Gorilla



Released on vinyl for the first time, pressed on white vinyl with brand new artwork.



The Cure - The Top



40th Anniversary - Picture Disc

Head of War Child Records Richard Clarke said: "We are delighted to be the charity partner for Record store Day again in 2024.

