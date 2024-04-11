Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Music Industry 11/04/2024

Record Store Day UK Announces Fundraising Activities For Official Charity Partner War Child

Record Store Day UK Announces Fundraising Activities For Official Charity Partner War Child
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Record Store Day UK are pleased to announce this year's fundraising activities to support its Official 2024 Charity Partner, War Child. The money raised will go towards helping children in conflict all over the world, which is more important than ever before.

One lucky vinyl fan could be in with the chance of winning a one-off Rega Planar 3 deck signed by RSD ambassador Kate Bush. A further two fans could win decks signed by Blur and Young Fathers.

To enter, fans simply need to buy raffle tickets from 11th April on War Child's Crowdfunder page: Kate Bush, Blur and Young Fathers. Each entry only costs £5, with no limit on the number of times a fan can enter, and winners will be announced on 5th May 2023.

RSD RELEASES

In addition, Record Store Day is delighted to announce that £1 from each sale of 13 titles available on Record Store Day will be donated to War Child.These include:

Blur - Parklife

30th Anniversary Zoetrope picture disc

David Sylvian & Nine Horses - Snow Borne Sorrow - Expanded

Available for the first time on vinyl housed in a beautiful gatefold sleeve with printed inner bags.

Electrafixion - Burned

Deleted long ago, this will be re-issued on black and white vinyl.

Emma Bunton - A Girl Like Me

Pressed on limited edition baby pink vinyl.

Gorillaz - Cracker Island (Deluxe)

The one-off release features 6 additional tracks that have not been available on physical format before as well as exclusive new album artwork by Jamie Hewlett. 1 x pink disc, 1 x magenta disc

Jessie Ware - Tough Love

10th Anniversary - lovingly curated 2LP set of the original album plus bonus tracks all pressed on solid white 140-gram vinyl.

Keane - Live at Paradiso

The wide-spine single sleeve contains a transparent red LP, and solid white LP housed within printed inners, as well as liner notes by the band recalling the atmosphere of the Amsterdam concert.

Mike Oldfield - Hergest Ridge 1974 Demo Recordings

Making its debut on vinyl, mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road. With new artwork overseen by Mike Oldfield

Morcheeba - B Sides & Beats

1LP green vinyl

Scott Walker - Tilt

2LP coloured disc

Soft Cell - Non-Stop Extended

Featuring contemporary full-length versions of the tracks, many of which have never been released on vinyl before.

The 1975 - The 1975 Live at Gorilla

Released on vinyl for the first time, pressed on white vinyl with brand new artwork.

The Cure - The Top

40th Anniversary - Picture Disc
Head of War Child Records Richard Clarke said: "We are delighted to be the charity partner for Record store Day again in 2024. Music is ingrained in our DNA at War Child and every year we are so excited to celebrate the art of the album and the incredible role independent record stores play getting those albums to fans by partnering with the brilliant team at RSD. It is a partnership that we are extremely proud of, and one that continues to make a difference to children whose lives have been torn apart by war."
As with all the titles on this year's Record Store Day list of releases, the Record Store Day War Child exclusives will only be available in-store at one of over 260 participating independent record shops on 20st of April. You can find your local store here.






