News
Pop / Rock 11/04/2024

DJ Snake Drops Explosive New Single "Big Bang" With Crankdat

DJ Snake Drops Explosive New Single "Big Bang" With Crankdat
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Globally renowned French DJ and multi-platinum producer DJ Snake links with Crankdat for the pulsating new track "Big Bang." Boasting colossal builds, whiplash-inducing synths and dramatic drops, "Big Bang" kicks off with a slow build composed of percussion, organ, and throwback loops. Soon, the slick electronic production reaches the first drop, treating fans to a dubstep breakdown peppered with dissonant, shrieking synths. Today's record is just another example of Snake's ability to seamlessly blend genres and sounds across his increasingly impressive discography.

"Big Bang" is the first new single from Snake since dropping the joyous thumper "West Side Story" last summer. It was preceded by the world music-inspired "Guddi Riddim" featuring the Nooran Sisters. The song was a viral sensation even before its release after a live performance in India spread far and wide online. It was preceded by the sensual "Nightbird," "Deep," a bass-heavy collaboration with Malaa and Yung Felix, and "Power (Remember Who You Are)" with Spinall, Summer Walker, and Äyanna.

With "Big Bang," Snake and Crankdat craft a grinding, sonic call-to-arms that is sure to be a highlight of the Frenchman's hotly anticipated Coachella set when he returns to the Indio desert this weekend.

No other artist embodies the concept of global dance music better than DJ Snake, who over the last decade has achieved the kind of rarified and wildly transformative success that few ever come close to attaining. Originally from a housing project on the outskirts of Paris, Snake made his full-length debut in 2016 with Encore, a groundbreaking album that reached #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top 10 around the world. Since scoring his first #1 single with the four-times-platinum "Let Me Love You" ft. Justin Bieber, the multi-platinum-selling DJ / producer has shattered industry records with smash hits such as "Taki Taki", delivered era-defining records like "Turn Down for What" (with Lil Jon), earned over 80+ diamond single certifications and over 400+ platinum single certifications from the RIAA, amassed over 40B global streams, and made history as the first artist to perform atop the roof of the Arc de Triomphe.

Along with repeatedly turning out tracks that top the charts around the world - including three songs that have surpassed a staggering billion streams on Spotify - making him one of only two dance acts to have reached this milestone thus far - the multi-award-winning phenomenon brings his boundary-pushing ingenuity to music that builds unexpected and undeniably powerful bridges between vastly different cultures and genres.






