Country Icon Terri Clark Announces First-Ever Ryman Headline Show (8/29) And Release Of Greatest Hits Vinyl (5/31)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Country icon Terri Clark
announces her first-ever headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, August 29. Tickets for the highly-anticipated show are on sale this Friday, April 12 at 10 am CT here. The Country chart-topper is set to grace the stage following the release of her star-studded duets album, Terri Clark: Take Two, an eight-song collection of her greatest hits reimagined, arriving in full on Friday, May 31. In conjunction with the duets album, Clark also announces today that the release of her Greatest Hits vinyl will be available for purchase on Friday, May 31, with presale beginning today here.
"The Ryman auditorium holds a special significance for every country singer on the planet and I'm no exception," shares Clark. "It's not just a structure to me. I walk inside and while I can see the pews and the stained glass - they barely register. Instead, I hear Hank's twang, the dulcet tones of Patsy, and am lifted by Lorretta's voice. It is one of the rare, truly iconic venues that has become not just a dream gig for artists of any genre - it is a goal. No matter who you are, when you step on the stage inside the Mother Church, you're praying to the Gods of country music for just a little extra grace that night. The sound in the Ryman is unparalleled. We'll have a few surprises and will be pulling out all the stops to ensure this is a night to remember for everyone - no matter if you're on the stage or sitting in the pews under the glow of the stained glass."
Clark's Greatest Hits album will take vinyl form for the first time ever, commemorating its 20th anniversary. The 14-song vinyl collection commemorates the 2004 release of her Greatest Hits album featuring her Top 10 singles, including the No. 1 hit, "You're Easy On The Eyes." The vinyl shares a release date with Clark's duets album Take Two as she celebrates both the original and fresh tracks on May 31.
Clark will showcase her "conversational vocal style and mix of ballads" (Billboard) on Terri Clark: Take Two, released via Mercury Nashville/UMe/Universal Music
Canada. The album presents the Country icon's biggest hits re-recorded as duets with a who's-who list of collaborators: Lauren
Alaina, Paul Brandt, Kelly
Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Ben Rector
and Lainey Wilson. Already released on Friday, March 29, "Better Things To Do" (featuring Ashley McBryde) showcases the female powerhouses teaming up for a fresh version that "raises the bar with a completely new production, making for an epic modern-day honky-tonk anthem with that same nostalgic flair that the original boasts" (Country Now).
On Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, Clark will sit down for an exclusive conversation on TalkShopLive about her new music and her 20th Anniversary as an Opry member. TalkShopLive is the leading video commerce and retail enablement platform which has featured fellow Country superstars Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini
and more. Viewers can watch and shop here.
GREATEST HITS VINYL TRACK LIST:
SIDE A:
"Better Things To Do"
"When Boy Meets Girl"
"If I Were You
"
"Poor, Poor Pitiful Me"
"Emotional Girl"
"Now That I Found You"
"You're Easy On The Eyes"
SIDE B:
"Everytime I Cry"
"A Little
Gasoline"
"I Just Wanna Be Mad
"
"I Wanna Do It All
"
"Girls Lie Too
"
"One Of The Guys"
"No Fear
"
TERRI CLARK: TAKE TWO TRACK LIST:
"I Just Wanna Be Mad
" (featuring Cody Johnson)
"Poor, Poor Pitiful Me" (featuring Lainey Wilson)
"Better Things to Do" (featuring Ashley McBryde)
"Now That I Found You" (featuring Ben Rector)
"I Wanna Do It All
" (featuring Lauren
Alaina)
"If I Were You
" (featuring Kelly
Clarkson)
"Girls Lie Too
" (featuring Carly Pearce)
"You're Easy On the Eyes (live)" (featuring Paul Brandt)
From paying her dues at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville to holding the honour of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, Terri Clark
continues to build an unforgettable legacy primed for the history books of Country music. The multi-JUNO Award winner boasts over five million albums sold, three RIAA Platinum and two RIAA Gold-certified albums, Canadian Gold, Platinum, Double
Platinum and Triple Platinum-certified albums, 13 Top 10 singles including six No.1s in Canada and the U.S., 19 CCMA Awards and multiple ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award nominations. Clark also hosts the internationally syndicated, CMA and ACM Award nominated radio show, "Country Gold with Terri Clark," which can be heard on radio stations across the USA and Canada. In 2018, Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music
Hall of Fame and most recently in 2023, she was inducted into the Canadian Music
Hall of Fame - joining the likes of Joni Mitchell, Sarah
McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, Neil Young
and Shania Twain
in one of Canada's highest honours. Clark has performed for sold-out audiences in both Canada and the U.S., headlining her own shows and joining George
Strait, Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn
and Brad Paisley. In 2022 and 2023, Clark hit the road with Reba McEntire, continuing to captivate audiences as she took command of the iconic stages of Madison Square
Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and more as she looks forward to another year full of touring across the U.S. and Canada. Terri Clark:Take Two is the next chapter in Clark's long history of successes and accolades. Arriving Friday, May 31, the eight song album from the legendary singer, songwriter and guitar-slinger pairs her with some of the biggest stars in music today—including Kelly
Clarkson, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Ben Rector
and Cody Johnson—for a duets album reimagining her iconic, chart-topping hits. As she continues to gear up for a monumental 2024, keep up with Clark's ongoing announcements and tour dates at terriclark.com.