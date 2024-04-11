Dylan Chambers Shares Soulful Tribute To High School Sweetheart On "I Can Never Get Enough"





Dylan New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dylan Chambers - the Los Angeles-based pop-soul singer-songwriter - releases his new "I Can Never Get Enough." Serving as the latest preview from his debut EP, For Your Listening Pleasure! set for release on May 17th, the track offers an irresistibly smooth, slow-burn declaration of love. Chambers shares that the inspiration behind the song stemmed from the resilience he draws from his relationship with his high school sweetheart, whom he married in 2023, explaining, "The lyrical concept dawned on me while reflecting on my relationship with my wife whose presence has remained a constant source of strength and love throughout the good times and bad.""I Can Never Get Enough" comes on the heels of the clap-along lead single "High (When I'm Low)" featuring LunchMoney Lewis and Dave Koz. The music video captures the trio's transformation of a nursing home into a lively nightclub.Featuring tracks co-written by Aldae, recognized for his collaborations with artists like Miley Cyrus, Khalid, and John Legend, and produced by Stefan Lit (known for his work with Andy Grammer and Boyz II Men), For Your Listening Pleasure!offers a euphoric escape. The EP presents an eclectic mix of tracks that highlight Dylan's versatile and soulful style. From the smoky, low-tempo love declarations of "I Can Never Get Enough" to the burst of openhearted enthusiasm in "Let's Keep On Dancing," each song offers a unique experience. "You Gotta Respect Yourself!" serves as the ultimate pump-up track, while "Mystical and Paranoid" brings a bluesy jam session featuring G. Love and Special Sauce. "Don't Give Up On My Love" delves into disco rock, and "Comin' Up" emerges as the standout track with perhaps the biggest hook of the EP.Later this month, Dylan will perform live at Resident in LA for a free show on April 23rd. Find more information and RSVP here. Stay tuned for additional show dates.Dylan Chambers is an LA-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist rooted in pop, soul, and funk. Since 2020, he has released over a dozen singles as a solo artist which he co-produced with longtime friend and musical collaborator, Stefan Lit (Lil Nas X, One Direction, Andy Grammer). Throughout the years, he has shared the stage with Flatland Cavalry, Charley Crockett, Molly Tuttle, Haley Reinhart, Sabrina Carpenter, Delvon Lamar Organ Trio, and Prep. As a songwriter, Dylan has written tracks for UMI and Rich Brian, and he's also collaborated on singles with Cory Wong from Vulfpeck, G. Love and Special Sauce, and Alex Lambert.



