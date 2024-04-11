Robert Hunter - Tales Of The Great Rum Runners (Deluxe Edition)



Tales Of The Great Rum Runners (Deluxe Edition) will be available on June 7 from Rhino on 2-CD and 2-LP.



This



Tales Of The Great Rum Runners will also be making its debut on streaming services on June 7. Available today is a sneak peek, with a newly remastered version of "Standing At Your Door" now available digitally.



Originally released in spring 1974, Tales Of The Great Rum Runners marked the inaugural release on



Recorded at Mickey Hart's converted barn studio in Novato, California, the album reveals Hunter's multifaceted talents and features him singing and playing various instruments, including guitar, tin whistle, and bagpipes on "Children's Lament." He was accompanied by a revolving cast of Bay Area musicians on the album, including Jerry Garcia, Keith and Donna Jean Godchaux, and Mickey Hart of the Dead, as well as guitarist Barry Melton (Country Joe & The Fish), bassist



Tales Of The Great Rum Runners (Deluxe Edition) comes with 16 previously unreleased bonus tracks, offering new insight into the album's evolution. Among these are alternate versions of six songs that made the album ("Keys To The Rain" and "It Must Have Been The Roses"), plus ten gems that did not ("The Word," "Buck Dancer's Choice," and "Elijah.")



In the collection's liner notes,



On October 8, 2024, Hachette Books will publish The



Tales Of The Great Rum Runners (Deluxe Edition) - 2-CD Track Listing



Disc One: Original Album (2024 Remaster)

1. "Lady Simplicity"

2. "That Train"

3. "Dry Dusty Road"

4. "I Heard You Singing"

5. "Rum Runners"

6. "Children's Lament"

7. "Maybe She's A Bluebird"

8. "Boys In The Barroom"

9. "It Must Have Been The Roses"

10. "Arizona Lightning"

11. "Standing At Your Door"

12. "Mad"

13. "Keys To The Rain"



Disc Two: Bonus Tracks (2024 Remaster)

1. "Boys In The Barroom" - Alternate Version *

2. "Elijah" *

3. "The Word" *

4. "Rum Runners" - Alternate Version *

5. "It Must Have Been The Roses" - Alternate Version *

6. "Road Hog" *

7. "Green Briar Song" *

8. "Reelin' And A-Pitchin'" *

9. "Briney Deep" *

10. "Children's Lament" - Alternate Version *

11. "Lady Simplicity" - Alternate Version *

12. "Southern Fried Shuffle" *

13. "West Virginia Steel Guitar" *

14. "Buck Dancer's Choice" *

15. "Boats" *

16. "Keys To The Rain" - Alternate Version *



Tales Of The Great Rum Runners (Deluxe Edition) - 2-LP Track Listing

Original Album (2024 Remaster)



Side One

1. "Lady Simplicity"

2. "That Train"

3. "Dry Dusty Road"

4. "I Heard You Singing"

5. "Rum Runners"

6. "Children's Lament"

7. "Maybe She's A Bluebird"



Side Two

1. "Boys In The Barroom"

2. "It Must Have Been The Roses"

3. "Arizona Lightning"

4. "Standing At Your Door"

5. "Mad"

6. "Keys To The Rain"



Bonus Tracks (2024 Remaster)

Side One

1. "Boys In The Barroom" *

2. "Elijah" *

3. "The Word" *

4. "Rum Runners" - Alternate Version *

5. "It Must Have Been The Roses" - Alternate Version *

6. "Road Hog" *

7. "Green Briar Song" *

8. "Reelin' And A-Pitchin'" *



Side Two

1. "Briney Deep" *

2. "Children's Lament" - Alternate Version *

3. "Lady Simplicity" - Alternate Version *

4. "Southern Fried Shuffle" *

5. "West Virginia Steel Guitar" *

6. "Buck Dancer's Choice" *

7. "Boats" *

8. "Keys To The Rain" - Alternate Version *

