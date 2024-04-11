Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
11/04/2024

Midge Ure Drops August And September Dates For North American Tour 2024

Midge Ure Drops August And September Dates For North American Tour 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Midge Ure has announced a late summer North American tour that will kick off at Daryl's house in Pawling, NY on August 7. The gigs dubbed 'Band In A Box' will take Midge across North America and back, wrapping up in Ft. Lauderdale on September 12.

In a statement about the tour, Midge said: "Lots of people asking me to clarify what 'Band in a Box' actually is. It consists of myself on electric guitar, synthesiser and vocals alongside my long time keyboard player Charlie Round-Turner playing live with various loops, samples and programmed drums. A band in a box! This format allows me to perform a full band performance with a 'stripped down' duo. I will be playing a range of material from my long and varied career. From early Ultravox and Visage to recent solo material. Who knew two people could make so much noise?"

Tour Dates: (MORE TBA)
August 07 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House
August 08 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
August 09 - Boston, MA - City Winery
August 10 - Roslyn, NY - My Father's Place
August 11 - New York, NY - City Winery
August 13 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head
August 14 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery
August 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels
August 16 - Toronto, ON - El Mocambo
August 18 - Evanston, IL - Space
August 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
August 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway
August 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
August 24 - Everett, WA - APEX Art & Cultural Center
August 29 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's
August 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
August 31 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
September 01 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House
September 11 - Mt. Dora, FL - Mt. Dora Music Hall
September 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Midge Ure has an impressive catalogue fronting the groundbreaking electrorock band Ultravox as well as being a member of such notable bands as Visage and Thin Lizzy. He helped form Band Aid where he produced and co-wrote the smash charity single 'Do They Know It's Christmas,' still one of the biggest singles in UK music history. He was also one of the principle creators of Live Aid and Live 8 along with Bob Geldof. Ure has spent most of his career touring the globe playing solo and with Ultravox who reformed in 2009. He served the notable role of MD for the Princes Trust at the Royal Albert Hall with a cast of the usual suspects including Queen, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Mark King. Ure is now working on three albums including a follow-up to Fragile, an Orchestrated Pt. 2 in addition to a totally instrumental album.






