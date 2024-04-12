|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Amazon & #1 Billboard Charting Dance Artist Kendra Erika Teams Up With Mega-Producer Dave Aude And Chloe Lattanzi Daughter Of The Late Olivia Newton John's
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Water
Tyla
324 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
674 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
309 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
454 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
351 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
322 entries in 23 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
222 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
377 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
221 entries in 16 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
180 entries in 14 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
190 entries in 27 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
298 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
619 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
Little Big Town + Sugarland For World-Premiere Collaboration At The 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7, 2024
Scottish Music Legend Chris Connelly Presents 'The Lives And Loves Of The Serial Homesick, Vol. 1' + Video For 'Fini Chagall'
Swedish Postpunk Trio Then Comes Silence Serves Up Seventh Album 'Trickery' & Announces North American Tour Dates
Breakthrough Artist Sofia Camara Shares Tear-jerking Music Video For Viral Single "Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)"
Blue Note Honours The Legacy Of Ron Miles With May 10 Release Of Old Main Chapel A Sublime 2011 Live Recording Featuring The Brilliant & Beloved Trumpeter's Trio With Guitarist Bill Frisell & Drummer Brian Blade