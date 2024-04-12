14-Time Grammy Award Winner Bruno Mars Set To Headline The Trifecta Derby Eve Gala For Derby 150





The fun-filled night will include a night of elevated food and libation selections, musical acts, and an abundance of who's who from the worlds of sports and entertainment. Additional celebrity guests for the high-profile event will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets are now available for purchase at www.trifectagala.com. For red carpet media credential requests, please email



The Trifecta Gala presented by the Bridgeman Charitable Group is an annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser benefiting various charitable organizations. For the past 18 years, retired NBA guard Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman and his family have hosted the most exclusive events during the Kentucky Derby weekend, drawing the likes of notable celebrities, influencers, top-athletes, as well as international CEOs and chairmen from diverse industries. Each year, The Trifecta Gala celebrates the Derby while raising funds for specific charities pledging to make the world a better place through an evening to remember. For more information, visit https://2024.trifectagala.com/. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar and award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Bruno Mars has been tapped to headline the 2024 Trifecta Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 3rd 8pm-1am downtown near Slugger Field. The premier Derby Eve Party is back after a four-year hiatus for the 150th Kentucky Derby, and is hosted by Eden Bridgeman Sklenar and her family.Mars has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Recently Mars accepted Album Of The Year on behalf of the duo An Evening with Silk Sonic during the 2022 BET Awards. Previously sweeping the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the super duo took home four awards including Record Of The Year " Leave The Door Open ", Song Of The Year " Leave The Door Open ", Best R&B Performance " Leave The Door Open ", and Best R&B Song " Leave The Door Open ". This comes after the song becomes Bruno's 17th song to reach Multi-Platinum status. His 64th Annual GRAMMY win for Record of the Year, makes him only the second artist in Grammy history to win the category three times."As our final act after many years of memorable Galas and most importantly raising funds for various charities, we couldn't be more excited to host Bruno Mars, one of the most exciting entertainers in music today. We can't wait to celebrate Derby 150 with all of our guests," said Sklenar.The Trifecta Gala is known for attracting big-name entertainment and Hollywood, fashion, and sports celebrities. This year's event will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, and will pay special homage to the invaluable contributions of African Americans to the Kentucky Derby history with a reverence for the past and a vision for the future. The Gala is recognized by Churchill Downs as an official Kentucky Derby Event, and is sponsored by Churchill Downs, EBONY, Jet Media, Jackson Family Wines and Brown-Forman.The fun-filled night will include a night of elevated food and libation selections, musical acts, and an abundance of who's who from the worlds of sports and entertainment. Additional celebrity guests for the high-profile event will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets are now available for purchase at www.trifectagala.com. For red carpet media credential requests, please email [email protected] The Trifecta Gala presented by the Bridgeman Charitable Group is an annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser benefiting various charitable organizations. For the past 18 years, retired NBA guard Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman and his family have hosted the most exclusive events during the Kentucky Derby weekend, drawing the likes of notable celebrities, influencers, top-athletes, as well as international CEOs and chairmen from diverse industries. Each year, The Trifecta Gala celebrates the Derby while raising funds for specific charities pledging to make the world a better place through an evening to remember. For more information, visit https://2024.trifectagala.com/.



