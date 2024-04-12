Grammy Award Winning Artist/Producer Zulia & Multi-Platinum Selling Brothers Los Esquivel Join Forces For New Single: "No Esta Funcionando"



On the other hand, Zulia's undeniable mark on the music industry is evident through his GRAMMY win for collaborative efforts with Bad Bunny, and three Latin GRAMMY victories for contributions to albums by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY award winning artist and producer Zulia joins forces with multi-platinum selling brothers Los Esquivel for their new single, "No Está Funcionando." The dynamic collaboration was inspired by the highly anticipated feature film, The Long Game, set to hit theaters."No Está Funcionando" delves into the heart of traditional Mexican music, echoing Zulia and Los Esquivel's rich cultural heritage. While Zulia draws from his Venezuelan roots and seven-year immersion in Mexican culture for inspiration, Los Esquivel—comprised of Sebastian and Eugenio Esquivel—return to their musical essence of 'corridos,' a genre that has propelled them to international acclaim.The music video, filmed in Monterrey Mexico, includes scenes from The Long Game movie and its Mexican renaissance inspired visual component comes to life under the direction of Roberto Gatica.Having premiered at the esteemed Paramount Theatre during the SXSW festival in March 2023, The Long Game unveils the remarkable true tale of five young Mexican-American golfers whose unwavering determination leads them to victory in the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship. Notably, the film was showcased at the White House on April 9th and features Saul "Canelo" Alvarez serving as an executive producer of the film, adding further prestige to this inspiring journey. Alvarez is executive producing alongside lead actor Jay Hernandez, Phillip Braun, Christian Sosa, Simon Wise, Colleen Barshop, Sherrese Clarke Soares and Vincent Cordero. Producers include Javier Chapa, Ben Howard, Dennis Quaid, Marla Quintana and Laura Quaid. The Long Game will hit theaters nationwide tomorrow, April 12th.HarbourView invested in The Long Game movie and in this new song, "No Está Funcionando," created by Zulia and Los Esquivel. HarbourView saw a beautiful content connection between the musical artistry and this true American story. Julian Works, who plays one of the main characters Joe in the movie, described The Long Game as a love story. We could not imagine a more authentic pairing of music and film."At HarbourView, our investment in the best music and film is intentional. We're determined to support universal stories for all audiences across the cultural zeitgeist," said HarbourView CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares. "Since our inception, we have always had a foundational belief and recognized the power of all audiences and we are committed to amplifying content that authentically reflects lived experiences. This collaboration between Zulia and Los Esquivel, who have both made substantial impact within the Latin music industry, inspired by a film like The Long Game, is a beautiful celebration of American culture and its power to connect audiences globally."Most recognized for their international hits "Alucin" and "Exceso," contributing to a movie marks another milestone in Los Esquivel's burgeoning careers. The brothers have already nabbed a Top 50 Global debut on Spotify, sold-out shows, electrifying performances at Mexico's renowned 'Tecate Pa'l Norte' Music Festival, and nominations at Latin music's most prestigious award shows.On the other hand, Zulia's undeniable mark on the music industry is evident through his GRAMMY win for collaborative efforts with Bad Bunny, and three Latin GRAMMY victories for contributions to albums by Christina Aguilera, Camilo, and Bad Bunny.



