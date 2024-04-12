Maggie Rogers Announces Her First-Ever Arena Dates, "The Don't Forget Me Tour, Part II," Kicking Off October 9, 2024





"On the last album, Surrender, I decided to go old school and sell tickets in-person in an effort to reduce fees, combat bots and get tickets directly into the hands of fans," explains Maggie. That process was so fun, this year I'm hosting 'Box Office Week,' where I've set some special prices for fans who want to come purchase tickets in person. Here's how it's going to work… from April 13th to April 20th, in every city where I'm playing an arena this fall, you can go to the local box office to choose your seats and buy your ticket for a special in-person price. In NYC, Philly, Boston, and Chicago, I'm going to be in person selling tickets directly to you at the box office. After the box office day festivities, I'll be playing a show that very same night in those four cities where me and my band will perform Don't Forget Me for the very first time."



Presented by Chase and produced by Live Nation, "The Don't Forget Me Tour, Part II" will launch on October 9 at Moody Center in Austin, TX and include shows at New York City's Madison



The first chance at tickets for both the "Box Office Week" shows and the fall arena performances will be through in-person box office sales from Saturday, April 13, to Saturday, April 20. Dates vary per city. Release show tickets are limited to two per person at the box office and will be available for $25 with no added fees. Fans can check shop.maggierogers.com/pages/tour to find the box office sale date, time and location in their city. Release shows will take place the very evening of the in-person box office event post the album pop-ups.



For all arena dates, Maggie is partnering with Chase to offer cardholders an exclusive presale starting on Monday, April 22, at 10:00 AM ET. Fans can also access Maggie's artist presale - the artist presale will begin Tuesday, April 23. The general on sale for all arena shows on "The Don't Forget Me Tour, Part II" will begin Friday, April 26, at 10:00 AM local time. For tickets and all tour information, please visit shop.maggierogers.com/pages/tour.



"Come buy a ticket like it's 1965," Rogers encouraged fans when her "Summer of '23 Tour" was announced last year. She even worked the box office at Brooklyn's



Part 1 of "The Don't Forget Me Tour" will kick off May 23 at Gallagher



Don't Forget Me will be released tonight via Capitol Records/Universal Music. Rogers co-produced her new album with Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris) at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, writing eight of its 10 songs with him and penning two alone. Shawn Everett (Brittany Howard, The War on Drugs) mixed. The album was mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay), who has mastered all of Rogers' albums to date.

"I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon," Rogers explains. "Worn in denim. A drive in your favorite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion's motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana. I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her."



Don't Forget Me is the follow-up to 2022's Surrender, which earned widespread praise, with Rolling Stone hailing Rogers as a "pop music prodigy…an artist who's in it for the long haul." She recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of the release of Heard It In A Past Life, her 2019 debut album. Now certified Gold by the RIAA, the album has sold nearly a million copies worldwide and accrued one billion combined global streams.



Maggie Rogers - Tour Dates:

*IN-PERSON BOX OFFICE ONSALE WITH ALBUM POP-UPS



RELEASE SHOWS

4/13 New York, NY* Irving Plaza 4/13 at Irving Plaza

4/14 Philadelphia, PA* Theatre of Living Arts 4/14 at The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/16 Boston, MA* Paradise Rock Club 4/16 at Paradise Rock Club

4/19 Chicago, IL* House of Blues 4/19 at House of Blues



"The Don't Forget Me Tour, Part I" (Including Festival Appearances)

5/4

5/23 San Diego, CA Gallagher

5/24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

5/28 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

5/31 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota

6/1 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/3 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

6/5 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River

6/7 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion

6/9 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

6/16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion +

6/19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union

6/20 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/22 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Support for 5/23 show to be announced.

Support for 5/24 - 6/22 shows - The Japanese House

+Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance



"The Don't Forget Me Tour, Part II" WITH CORRESPONDING IN PERSON BOX OFFICE DATE

10/9 Austin, TX Moody Center 4/17 at Moody Center

10/15 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 4/14 at The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/17 Boston, MA TD Garden 4/16 at Paradise Rock Club

10/19 New York, NY Madison

10/22 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum 4/14 at Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/24 Chicago, IL United Center 4/19 at House of Blues

10/25 Minneapolis, MN Target Center 4/20 at Target Center

10/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge

10/30 Portland, OR Moda Center 4/20 at Moda Center

11/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center 4/20 at Chase Center

11/2 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum 4/17 at Kia Forum

Support for 10/9 - 11/2 shows - Ryan Beatty



