Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 12/04/2024

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Reached No 8 On Streaming Chart

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
365 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
221 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
323 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
665 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
306 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
453 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
344 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
319 entries in 23 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
211 entries in 26 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
296 entries in 17 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
176 entries in 14 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
186 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
619 entries in 23 charts
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Reached No 8 On Streaming Chart
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) According to Deadline, the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) reached No 8 on Nielsen's streaming list during its debut week.
During its first few days on Disney+, the film accumulated a total of 677 million minutes, placed it at number 8 during the week of March 11 to 17. Statistics showed that about 70% of viewers were female, but the age of the audience was distributed across age ranges.
About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 12 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 29 Billboard Music Awards; 23 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. The concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version" the theatrical release became the highest grossing concert film of all time. See the trailer below:







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097041 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047180652618408 secs