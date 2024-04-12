Nonpoint Kicks Off 'The Million Watts Tour 2024' With (Hed) P.E. & Dropout Kings



(Hed) P.E. are touring in support of their recently released new album "DETOX", which debuted at #1 on the iTunes metal charts upon release. "DETOX" was recorded at frontman Jared Gomes' private studio compound with additional production and songwriting alongside Remy Dovianus, before being mixed and mastered by Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Deftones, Static-X).







2024 The Million Watts Tour Dates:

4/11: Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub

4/12: Fargo, ND - The Hall @ Fargo Brewing Co.

4/13: Lincoln, NE - Burbon Theatre

4/15: Denver, CO - Marquis Theater √

4/16: Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

4/17: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

4/19: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater √

4/21: Seattle, WA - El Corazon √

4/23: Reno, NV- Ranch House

4/24: Fresno, CA - Strummers

4/26: Garden Grove, CA - Garden Grove Ampitheater

4/27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World *

4/28: Tucson, AZ - The Rock

4/30: El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

5/1: Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

5/3: San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

5/6: Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

5/7: Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

5/8: Destin, FL - Club LA #

5/10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

5/12: Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

5/13: Greenvile, SC -

5/14: Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

5/16: Fredricksburg, VA - Hard Times

5/17: Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

5/18: Lansing, MI - Rock Lansing w/Taproot

√= Nonpoint/HED only

*=

#= Nonpoint/Taproot/HED no DK

9/21-23: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival







