Nonpoint Kicks Off 'The Million Watts Tour 2024' With (Hed) P.E. & Dropout Kings

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The South Florida-based rock band Nonpoint will begin their tour tonight, April 11 Minot, ND. Joining Nonpoint on the tour are artists (Hed) P.E. and Dropout Kings.
(Hed) P.E. are touring in support of their recently released new album "DETOX", which debuted at #1 on the iTunes metal charts upon release. "DETOX" was recorded at frontman Jared Gomes' private studio compound with additional production and songwriting alongside Remy Dovianus, before being mixed and mastered by Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Deftones, Static-X).

Phoenix Trap Metal outfit Dropout Kings are touring in support of their new album "Riot Music" which was released on Suburban Noize Records. The album features the song "Lights Out" with Joe Cotela of the band DED. Dropout Kings have been touring relentlessly since the release of the album with the likes Attila, Hanabie, Wargasm and ILL Nino.

2024 The Million Watts Tour Dates:
4/11: Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub
4/12: Fargo, ND - The Hall @ Fargo Brewing Co.
4/13: Lincoln, NE - Burbon Theatre
4/15: Denver, CO - Marquis Theater √
4/16: Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
4/17: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
4/19: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater √
4/21: Seattle, WA - El Corazon √
4/23: Reno, NV- Ranch House
4/24: Fresno, CA - Strummers
4/26: Garden Grove, CA - Garden Grove Ampitheater
4/27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World *
4/28: Tucson, AZ - The Rock
4/30: El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
5/1: Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
5/3: San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
5/6: Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
5/7: Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
5/8: Destin, FL - Club LA #
5/10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *
5/12: Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
5/13: Greenvile, SC - Radio Room
5/14: Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
5/16: Fredricksburg, VA - Hard Times
5/17: Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *
5/18: Lansing, MI - Rock Lansing w/Taproot
√= Nonpoint/HED only
*= Nonpoint Only
#= Nonpoint/Taproot/HED no DK
9/21-23: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Nonpoint has been captivating audiences with their energetic sound and passionate performances for over two decades. Formed in 1997, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern rock can be, combining heavy metal, nu-metal, and hard rock into a unique and powerful musical force. Over the course of their 20-year career, Nonpoint has released several critically acclaimed albums and garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the industry.

Throughout their career, Nonpoint has been celebrated for their signature sound and powerful lyrics, which often tackle social and political issues. Their hard-hitting sound and emotional live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase, as well as recognition from the music industry. Nonpoint has received multiple award nominations and has been praised by publications such as Rolling Stone, Revolver, Top40-Charts and Alternative Press.






