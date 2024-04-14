Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Dr Murat Ses Drops His First Single Tavananna Off From His Upcoming Album Pankush On April 15, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brace yourself! A new rhythm is about to hit your playlist. The 'Father of Anadolu Pop', the legendary Dr.Murat Ses, is back in the studio, crafting another masterpiece: PANKUSH that will be his 2024 album. First single off his new album TAVANANNA will be released on April 15, 2024 and others will follow.

As always his wife Nihal Ses (Ses Team) brought the inspiration in. This time the ancient Anatolian culture of the Hittites is the source of inspiration. She also crafted the artwork.

PANKUSH was an assembly of the wisemen who had an above-the-King position in their political system, TAVANANNA was the Queen, second power after the King.

His music, a fusion of traditional Anatolian melodies and contemporary electronic sounds, has always been a game-changer. And this time, it's no different. With a career spanning over five decades, Murat Ses continues to redefine the boundaries of music, blending the old with the new, the East with the West.

His upcoming single TAVANANNA off from his planned 2024 album PANKUSH promises to be a melting pot of cultures, a symphony that resonates with every beat of your heart. So, prepare your ears for an auditory journey like no other, because the maestro is about to strike a new chord. Murat Ses is a Grammy voting member, multiple BILLBOARD charter and mentor of the CLOUZINE MAGAZINE, is still making waves in the music scene, still capturing hearts. Stay tuned!






