Zayn Releases Rare Live Performance Video For "Alienated"





The performance marks the first time ZAYN has performed live since 2016 and showcases his soaring falsetto within the intimate song. About the song, ZAYN commented, "Alienated" was the first song I wrote for the album, so it kind of set the tone for the whole project- it shaped the way I wanted to approach the sound of my own voice, the styling of the guitars and the overall sonic direction."



For the past six years, ZAYN has been writing and crafting ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS at his home studio in rural PA. This album marks his most personal release to date, reflecting where he is in life, while exploring the complexities of healing, stillness, and growth. It also sees the genre-bending artist explore a new sound, leaning into his soulful vocals, live instrumentation, and poetic lyricism as a songwriter.



Reflecting upon ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, ZAYN says "This is my favorite album that I've made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability. I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It's raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make."



He continues, "Working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience. The way he's elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record. I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it."



"I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place. I've got to put this out as a whole body of work, it's something for myself, not even just for the world," says ZAYN.



ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS was co-produced by ZAYN with 9x GRAMMY Award winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, A Star Is Born, Brandi Carlile). Cobb came on board after hearing the songs ZAYN had crafted, marveled by how raw and honest it was. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cobb said "What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul."



Ahead of the release, ZAYN sent fans into a frenzy with a surprise appearance on The



ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS is available for preorder now:

Dreamin

What I Am

Grateful

Alienated

My Woman

How It Feels

Stardust

Gates Of Hell

Birds On A Cloud

Concrete Kisses

False Starts

The Time

Something In The Water

Shoot At Will

Fuchsia Sea



ZAYN is a multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist known for his skyscraping vocals and hybrid style of pop and R&B. In 2023, ZAYN released his first original music in over two years, making his highly anticipated return with the instant summer anthem, "Love Like This." With his debut solo album, he became the first UK Male Solo artist to simultaneously chart at #1 on the UK and US album charts in the first week of release for his record-breaking album Mind of Mine. The album's lead single, "PILLOWTALK" hit #1 in 68 countries around the world and has since been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. The album was followed by his gold certified Icarus Falls and the critically acclaimed Nobody Is Listening. In 2022, ZAYN was invited by the



In addition to his music, ZAYN continues to be a voice for positive change, most recently ZAYN wrote a public letter to the British Prime

