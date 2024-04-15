"What Jennifer Did" Is Streaming Now On Netflix





NAINITA DESAI notes, "The score for WHAT JENNIFER DID plays an integral part of the dark tone of the film. I wanted to bring to life the unsettling nature of the themes explored in the film, while avoiding musical cliches that unravel this dark twisted story. The essence of Jennifer's broken personality is represented by the use of the fractured cello and twisted string playing techniques throughout the score. A pivotal moment in the film revolves around the break into the family home with the twist of the door handle. The recurring sound of this door handle features as a menacing percussive and rhythmic mnemonic across the film and score. I wrestled with cold synthetic synth textures and melded visceral edgy strings to enhance the gripping and jaw dropping storyline with its twists and turns. To contrast this darkness, Jennifer studied the piano and brought in prepared piano into the score as a minimalist, emotive but piercing element, introducing something human and terrifying to these moments with a chilling effect. We start off with what seems like a random home invasion with Jennifer and family as victims morph into something ominous and I wanted to take the audience on a gripping, jaw dropping shocker of a journey."



WHAT JENNIFER DID (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) SCORE BY NAINITA DESAI TRACKLISTING:



1. What Jennifer Did

2. Door Handle

3. Homeboy

4. Who's The Target

5. Tiger Mum

6. Love And Validation

7. Crocodile Tears

8. Home Invasion

9. The Set Up

10. Butterflies And Puppy Dogs

11. Interrogation

12. Truth Or Lies

13. What Actually Happened

14. Hands Are Tied

15. No Forced Entry

16. A



It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Neighbors and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working - how could they be targets? This feature-length documentary from director Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door) uses police interrogation footage and testimony from those involved to unravel a web of complexities that no one saw coming.





