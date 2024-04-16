Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Latin 16/04/2024

J Balvin Lights Up Coachella & Brings Tour To London's O2 Arena On June 5, 2024

J Balvin Lights Up Coachella & Brings Tour To London's O2 Arena On June 5, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar and muti-Latin GRAMMY Award winner J Balvin electrified the Coachella stage last night with a mesmerizing performance that left fans in awe. With a larger-than-life production, featuring a giant robotic alien affectionately named Enzo - a heartfelt tribute to J Balvin's cherished late dog - and a towering inflatable alien head, immersing the audience in the extraterrestrial atmosphere, plus surprise guest appearances from Jowel & Randy, and De La Ghetto, Balvin showcased his unparalleled talent and infectious energy, setting the bar high for live entertainment. J Balvin next shocked audiences by bringing out Will Smith for an out-of-this-world rendition of the iconic hit, Grammy award-winning song "Men in Black."

The Coachella performance comes as J Balvin prepares a new show which will appear at The O2 in London on June 5th, 2024, as part of his highly anticipated "Que Bueno Volver a Verte" tour. The iconic London venue will be pulsating with the rhythms of reggaeton and the vibrant spirit of Balvin's music, promising an evening of pure exhilaration, full of surprises and unforgettable memories.
www.axs.com/uk/events/518172/j-balvin-tickets
www.ticketmaster.co.uk/j-balvin-que-bueno-volver-a-london-05-06-2024/event/350060759A841F3A
jbalvin.com






