Tyler Hubbard Continues Ascent As Songwriter And Artist On Sophomore Solo Album 'Strong,' Out Now





Hubbard co-produced the album alongside Jordan Schmidt, and he wrote or co-wrote each of the 13 tracks. The result is a dynamic and vibrant collection of songs that showcase Hubbard's free-spirited energy and his ability to craft songs that highlight life's most memorable moments.



On 'Strong,' the 21-time No. 1 hitmaker finds magic in young love on spirited tracks including "Park" and "BNA," embraces the good times on "American Mellencamp" and "Night Like That," and displays his passion for family and fatherhood on songs such as "'73 Beetle" and the title track.



Album track and Hubbard's current radio single "Back Then Right Now" is currently top 5 and climbing at Country radio.



Since releasing his RIAA Gold-certified self-titled debut album last January (1.2 billion+ global streams), Hubbard's first single "



Hubbard will throw the first pitch at the



Hubbard is currently on Kane Brown's In The Air Tour, which kicked off last month and includes stops in Houston, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more. He'll also perform at multiple festivals including Boots In The Park in Tempe, AZ and Faster Horses in Brooklyn, MI.

For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.



'Strong' Tracklist:

1. Wish You Would

(Tyler Hubbard, Corey



2. Park

(Tyler Hubbard,



3. A Lot With A Little

(Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Parker Welling)



4. Night Like That

(Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt)



5. Take Me Back

(Tyler Hubbard, Corey



6. Back Then Right Now

(Tyler Hubbard,



7. Vegas

(Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt)



8. Turn

(Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Josh Miller)



9. American Mellencamp

(Tyler Hubbard, Jaren Johnston and Jordan Schmidt)



10. BNA

(Tyler Hubbard, Chase McGill and Jordan Schmidt)



11. Summer Talkin'

(Tyler Hubbard,



12. '73 Beetle

(Tyler Hubbard)



13. Strong

(Tyler Hubbard, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Miller)





Fri., Apr. 12 | Allstate

Thurs., Apr. 18 | Wells Fargo

Fri., Apr. 19 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MN^

Sat., Apr. 20 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^

Fri., Apr. 26 | United Supermarkets

Sat., Apr. 27 | Toyota Center | Houston, TX^

Sun., Apr. 28 | Moody Center | Austin, TX^

Thurs., May 9 | Matthew Knight

Fri., May 10 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Sat., May 11 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Fri., May 17 | Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT^

Sat., May 18 | T-Mobile

Sun., May 19 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ

Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^

Fri., May 31 | Amalie

Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie

Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC

Sat., Jun. 8 |

Fri., Jun. 14 | Ozarks Amphitheater | Camdenton, MO

Sat., Jun. 15 | Boots In The Street | Sidney, OH

Sat., Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MN

Fri., Jul. 19 | Faster Horses Festival | Brooklyn, MI

Fri., Jul. 26 | Kingsport Fun Fest | Kingsport, TN

Sat., Jul. 27 | Jam At The Dam | Monroe, CT

Tues., Jul. 30 | Cattaraugus County Fair |

Fri., Aug. 2 | County Line Country Fest | Prairie Du Chien, WI

Thurs., Aug. 15 | CMAC Performing Arts Center | Canandaigua, NY

Fri., Aug. 16 | Lasso Festival de Musique Country | Montréal, QC, CA

Sun., Aug. 18 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^

Fri., Aug. 30 | Denim On The Diamond | Kelowna, BC, CA

Thurs., Sept. 5 | Tri-State Rodeo | Fort Madison, IA

Fri., Oct. 4 | Deni Ute Muster | Deniliquin, NSW, AUS

