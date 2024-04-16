Jon Foreman Raises A Glass To Human Connection With "I Propose A Toast"



Also released today, the stunning lyric video for "I Propose A Toast" is a celebration of life and human connection, all shot on nostalgia-inducing Super 8 film. The footage invokes memories of Summers long past and reflects Foreman's SoCal origins and passion for surfing.



Speaking about the track, Foreman noted: "I Propose A Toast" is a song to be sung at the end of a beautiful night with friends. It's a refrain born of the paradox of humanity: recognizing both the pain and the beauty. The darkness, and the light. I wanted a song that would embrace the truth of where we are, and the roads that brought us here.

So I propose a toast: Here's to a love that transcends the distance between us. And here's to fighting… side by side."

IN BLOOM TRACKLIST:

1. I Propose A Toast

2. Where The Sidewalk Ends

3. Eulogy

4. In Bloom ft.Joy Oladokun

5. Antidote

6. Stay Wild, Wildflower

7.

8. Lovers Are Believers

9. Cheap Wine (And Expensive Conversation) ft. Abby Holliday

10. Lover

11. As. Simple. As. Us.

12. Sojourn (epilogue)



JON FOREMAN TOUR DATES (IN SUPPORT OF BRANDON LAKE):﻿

April 18th - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 19th - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center at Cleveland

April 20th - Brooklyn, NY -

April 21st - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance

April 25th - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 26th - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial

April 27th - Miami , FL -

April 28th - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena



GRAMMY-Award Winning singer-songwriter Jon Foreman's musical journey began in a California garage filled with surfboards. These were the humble beginnings of multi-platinum selling, Grammy Award winning alt-rock band SWITCHFOOT. As the stages and crowds grew larger, Foreman felt the need for personal connection more than ever. So after the lights, and smoke, and crowd-surfing died down, Jon began singing his acoustic songs in the parking lot behind the venue. It was these "aftershows" that inspired his first four solo EPs in 2007: Fall, Winter, Spring, and Summer: Twenty-four understated songs that showcased a new side of his songwriting proficiency. These were followed up by another series of EPs in the spring of 2015 titled, "The Wonderlands" - featuring twenty-four songs, a song for every hour of the day. 2015 welcomed the release of "The Wonderlands" twenty-five more songs that underscored Foreman's unique way of seeing the world. Jon boasts over 130M global streams for his solo records, over 239K Spotify listeners, and has had massive syncs across film and TV including Grey's Anatomy, ESPN College Football, One Tree Hill and more.



