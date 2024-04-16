Final Album Coming From Donald Glover's Childish Gambino



As an actor, Glover has starred in several film and television projects, most recently in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Donald Glover is getting ready to hang up his Childish Gambino hat. During an appearance on his Gilga radio, the rapper and actor shared that his next album will be a refined version of his 3.15.20 album from 2020."The project I put out, '3.15.20' that no one's ever heard of, people didn't even know I put it out, it was originally titled 'Atavista,' it was supposed to be 'Atavista.' But we put it out quickly, I didn't master or mix it, I just kind of put it out. I was going through a lot, n—s thought everybody was going to die because it was the pandemic. We put it out, we finished it, it's 'Atavista,' we're putting that out." 3.15.20 marked his fourth full album.He went on to mention his next project, saying "But then after that, there's a Childish Gambino album, the final Childish Gambino album."The final Childish Gambino album, inspired by Prince's recordings for 1989's Batman and 1995's Batman Forever, will serve as the soundtrack to his upcoming film Bando Storm and the New World.As an actor, Glover has starred in several film and television projects, most recently in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.



