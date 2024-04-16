Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/04/2024

Final Album Coming From Donald Glover's Childish Gambino

Hot Songs Around The World

Water
Tyla
328 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
388 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
234 entries in 26 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
313 entries in 26 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
327 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
359 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
303 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
195 entries in 27 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
186 entries in 14 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
620 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
682 entries in 28 charts
Final Album Coming From Donald Glover's Childish Gambino
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Donald Glover is getting ready to hang up his Childish Gambino hat. During an appearance on his Gilga radio, the rapper and actor shared that his next album will be a refined version of his 3.15.20 album from 2020.
"The project I put out, '3.15.20' that no one's ever heard of, people didn't even know I put it out, it was originally titled 'Atavista,' it was supposed to be 'Atavista.' But we put it out quickly, I didn't master or mix it, I just kind of put it out. I was going through a lot, n—s thought everybody was going to die because it was the pandemic. We put it out, we finished it, it's 'Atavista,' we're putting that out." 3.15.20 marked his fourth full album.

He went on to mention his next project, saying "But then after that, there's a Childish Gambino album, the final Childish Gambino album."

The final Childish Gambino album, inspired by Prince's recordings for 1989's Batman and 1995's Batman Forever, will serve as the soundtrack to his upcoming film Bando Storm and the New World.
As an actor, Glover has starred in several film and television projects, most recently in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0100479 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046002864837646 secs