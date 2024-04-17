The Marley Brothers Unite For 'The Legacy Tour'





VIP PACKAGES:



THE 2024 LEGACY TOUR DATES:

Multi-Grammy winning talent, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley is a highly acclaimed Jamaican singer, songwriter and producer. He is the youngest son of the revered legend, Bob Marley. His musical style fuses reggae with elements of dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, crafting a fresh and modern sound that is uniquely his own. Damian was the first ever Reggae artist to win a GRAMMY AWARD outside of the Reggae category. The acclaimed 2005 breakthrough disc, Welcome To Jamrock, won a GRAMMY AWARD for Best Reggae Album, with the New York Times naming the track "the best reggae song of the decade." In 2010, Marley teamed up with Nas and brother Stephen Marley for his Distant Relatives project, and went on to partner with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Marley Brothers - Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian - announce The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour, their 22-date run produced by Live Nation which historically marks their first outing together in two decades. The tour will commence on September 5, 2024 at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park in Vancouver, BC then continues across the U.S. and Canada through the fall.Bob Marley's music endures as a beacon of strength, hope, and unity, attracting a growing global fanbase. For over three decades, his sons have each established themselves as renowned solo artists and collectively boast an impressive count of 22 GRAMMY® Awards, with Julian securing 2024's win for "Best Reggae Album."Now reunited on The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour, they'll honor their father's worldwide impact by performing both individual hits and classic Bob Marley songs during a momentous year for the genre. As the world nears what would have been Bob Marley's 80th birthday in 2025, there's no greater homage than experiencing his music live through his sons, who carry on his enduring influence across popular culture.Tickets will be available beginning with artist pre-sales on Tuesday, April 16. Additional presales including a Citi presale (details below) will run throughout the week. The general on-sale starts on Friday, April 19 at 10 AM local time via MarleyBrothers.com.Citi is the official card of the The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 16 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, April 18 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.VIP PACKAGES:The tour will also offer a variety of immersive VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show soundcheck with the Marley Brothers' band, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit VipNation.com.Additionally, on April 20th, Bob Marley: One Love will expand its screenings, inviting audiences to celebrate alongside one of the most influential icons of all time. Coming off the heels of a worldwide record-breaking theatrical run and the 40th anniversary of Marley's revolutionary album, Legend, this tour further underscores his enduring impact on the cultural landscape. View the full list of tour dates below:THE 2024 LEGACY TOUR DATES:9.05 | Vancouver, BC | Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park9.06 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater9.08 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre9.10 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord9.11 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre9.12 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre9.13 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater9.15 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater9.16 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion9.18 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center9.19 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre9.22 | Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium9.23 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center9.25 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater9.26 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center9.27 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live9.29 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage9.30 | Laval, QC | Place Bell10.02 | Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion10.03 | Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre10.04 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp10.05 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheatre Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft. Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love. And over the past 15 years with his own companies, Tuff Gong Worldwide and Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his masters and publishing; alongside his charity URGE - benefiting the well-being of children in Jamaica, Africa and North America.Stephen "Ragga" Marley is a world-renowned singer, songwriter, and producer whose work has earned no fewer than eight Grammy Awards. Born into a musical family, Stephen is the child of reggae legends Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He began singing professionally at 6, touring the world with his elder siblings Ziggy, Sharon, and Cedella in The Melody Makers. In 2008, he released his first solo album, Mind Control, which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. His subsequent solo albums include Mind Control Acoustic, Revelation Part I: The Root of Life, and Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life. Stephen's first new full-length album in more than seven years, Old Soul, was released on September 15 via Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. The new album is a departure from his previous Reggae repertoire, showcasing more of his bluesy, acoustic soul side, as evidenced by the first single, "Old Soul." Stephen is also an acclaimed producer, working closely with his brother Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley on the massive crossover hit Welcome To Jamrock. In addition, Stephen continues to champion charitable endeavors centered in Jamaica as a co-founder of the Ghetto Youths Foundation, along with his brothers Damian and Julian Marley. In 2017, Stephen established Kaya Fest, the annual music festival, which features special guests and rare family performances, all with the larger purpose of raising awareness around the benefits of cannabis, guided by the mantra "Education Before Recreation."Julian Marley, born in London, England on June 4, 1975, to Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder, embraced a musical upbringing, mastering various instruments as a self-taught musician. Mentored by reggae greats in Jamaica, he released his debut album "Lion in the Morning" in 1996, followed by international tours. He contributed to Lauryn Hill's Grammy-winning album and collaborated on a Stevie Wonder tribute. His sophomore album, "A Time and Place," showcased a fusion of reggae and jazz. Julian spearheaded the 'Africa Unite' performances and performed at the 2008 Olympic Games. His Grammy-nominated album " Awake " in 2009 garnered acclaim, winning 'Best Album of the Year' at the IRAWMAs. Julian, deeply rooted in Rastafarianism like his father, remains committed to spiritual and global messages in his music, embodying a conscious movement in reggae.Ky-Mani Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley and Anita Belnavis, is a Grammy-nominated artist who burst onto the scene with his 1996 debut album "Like Father Like Son," blending reggae with hip-hop. Born in Falmouth, Jamaica, he has a diverse discography including "Many More Roads" (2001), " Maestro " (2015), and a collaboration with Gentleman titled "Conversations." Beyond music, Ky-Mani has showcased his acting skills in films like "Shottas" (2002) and " One Love " (2003). With his soulful voice and powerful lyrics, he upholds the Marley legacy while forging his own distinctive path in entertainment.Multi-Grammy winning talent, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley is a highly acclaimed Jamaican singer, songwriter and producer. He is the youngest son of the revered legend, Bob Marley. His musical style fuses reggae with elements of dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, crafting a fresh and modern sound that is uniquely his own. Damian was the first ever Reggae artist to win a GRAMMY AWARD outside of the Reggae category. The acclaimed 2005 breakthrough disc, Welcome To Jamrock, won a GRAMMY AWARD for Best Reggae Album, with the New York Times naming the track "the best reggae song of the decade." In 2010, Marley teamed up with Nas and brother Stephen Marley for his Distant Relatives project, and went on to partner with Skrillex for their groundbreaking track "Make It Bun Dem," which Rolling Stone called "a monster mash-up of dubstep and dancehall." Which went platinum with over 1 Million copies sold in the United States alone. Following the track's success, the reggae superstar released his fourth studio album, Stony Hill, resulting in his third GRAMMY AWARD for Best Reggae Album. In September of 2022, Marley produced the studio album, The Kalling, for Kabaka Pyramid which won Best Reggae Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS®. Most recently, "Jr. Gong" released his rendition of the famed George Harrison track, 'My Sweet Lord.'. The track got the stamp-of-approval by George's beloved wife, Olivia, as well as the George Harrison Estate. Damian is the co-founder of the renowned Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise, which is gearing up for its 9th annual.



