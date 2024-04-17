|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Indie Rock Band Little Fireworks' Emotionally-Charged Debut EP 'Where Did The Light Go?' Is Out Now
Hot Songs Around The World
Houdini
Dua Lipa
316 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
179 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
330 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
366 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
329 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
399 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
247 entries in 26 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
306 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
197 entries in 27 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
188 entries in 14 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
621 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
690 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
Scottish Music Legend Chris Connelly Presents 'The Lives And Loves Of The Serial Homesick, Vol. 1' + Video For 'Fini Chagall'
Swedish Postpunk Trio Then Comes Silence Serves Up Seventh Album 'Trickery' & Announces North American Tour Dates
Amazon & #1 Billboard Charting Dance Artist Kendra Erika Teams Up With Mega-Producer Dave Aude And Chloe Lattanzi Daughter Of The Late Olivia Newton John's
Grammy Award Winning Artist/Producer Zulia & Multi-Platinum Selling Brothers Los Esquivel Join Forces For New Single: "No Esta Funcionando"
Little Big Town Announces Take Me Home Tour Following Stunning CMT Music Awards Performance Of "Take Me Home" With Touring Special Guest Sugarland
Country Icon Terri Clark Announces First-Ever Ryman Headline Show (8/29) And Release Of Greatest Hits Vinyl (5/31)