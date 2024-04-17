Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 17/04/2024

Indie Rock Band Little Fireworks' Emotionally-Charged Debut EP 'Where Did The Light Go?' Is Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Houdini
Dua Lipa
316 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
179 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
330 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
366 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
329 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
399 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
247 entries in 26 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
306 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
197 entries in 27 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
188 entries in 14 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
621 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
690 entries in 28 charts
Indie Rock Band Little Fireworks' Emotionally-Charged Debut EP 'Where Did The Light Go?' Is Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scott Viney & Pierce Kavanagh are two lifelong friends from London who have been writing music together for over 7 years, in different projects, across various roles. Like many bands, the 2020 pandemic played a huge part in the demise of their previous project. Pierce went on as a solo artist under the name "kav." whilst Scott focused his efforts on forging a career as a full-time session musician. Whilst their hiatus from one another was briefer than most, the pair inevitably missed making music together. Pierce wanted to continue project 'kav' as a band, and invited Scott in on the journey. Enter Little Fireworks: a new musical tour de force.

How would you describe Little Fireworks? You could correctly imbue them with the 'sad' musical label, but this description alone would do the band a great injustice. They also proffer their fans a real sense of hope and optimism., influenced by their love for the likes of Biffy Clyro, Frightened Rabbit, The National and others, Pierce and Scott provide listeners with relatable, heady emotions, managing to weave them expertly around heart-wrenching harmonies in an alchemic mix of loud and quiet moments. The impressive mix has resulted in thought-provoking songs about heartbreak (although not always from the viewpoint of the wounded), mental health and dealing with life in our unpredictable and turbulent world. With epic crescendos, honest lyrics and hair-raising melodies, they entrance audiences - both in their studio output - and at their live gigs.

The band's debut EP 'Where Did The Light Go?' was released on Friday 12th April. This fresh collection of four songs establishes Little Fireworks as true contenders to reignite some hope that's very much needed in these trying times. Case in point: the lead single and focus track 'Like Ghosts' (out now) explores all the areas of the break-up grief cycle; ending in the biggest sigh of relief. Through the soft, heartbreaking verses and the huge, anthemic chorus, close your eyes and immerse yourself in this gripping number. Do that for the rest of the EP too. Their music may seem predominantly sombre, the constant, universal theme in their production and lyrical content is absolutely one of hope, providing a much-needed flicker of light when all else is dark, a.k.a: a 'little firework'.

EP TRACK LISTING:
Brother
Like Ghosts
Vicious Tongue
My Best
linktr.ee/lilfireworks






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0094061 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050089359283447 secs