The Classic Party Anthem "Cotton Eye Joe" Helps Set New YouTube Record Of Three Billion Views In 26 Days
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
233 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
387 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
357 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
313 entries in 26 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
326 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
327 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
303 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
194 entries in 27 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
186 entries in 14 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
620 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
681 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
Scottish Music Legend Chris Connelly Presents 'The Lives And Loves Of The Serial Homesick, Vol. 1' + Video For 'Fini Chagall'
Amazon & #1 Billboard Charting Dance Artist Kendra Erika Teams Up With Mega-Producer Dave Aude And Chloe Lattanzi Daughter Of The Late Olivia Newton John's
Swedish Postpunk Trio Then Comes Silence Serves Up Seventh Album 'Trickery' & Announces North American Tour Dates
Little Big Town Announces Take Me Home Tour Following Stunning CMT Music Awards Performance Of "Take Me Home" With Touring Special Guest Sugarland
Grammy Award Winning Artist/Producer Zulia & Multi-Platinum Selling Brothers Los Esquivel Join Forces For New Single: "No Esta Funcionando"
Country Icon Terri Clark Announces First-Ever Ryman Headline Show (8/29) And Release Of Greatest Hits Vinyl (5/31)