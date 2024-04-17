National Recording Artist Sarah Fierek Releasing Song "Mustang" On National Mustang Day









Organ: Patrick Preston New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Local & National recording artist Sarah Fierek will be releasing her new song "Mustang" on April 17th, coinciding with National Mustang Day and the 60th anniversary of Ford's iconic sports car. Later this week, she will perform her new song live at Rock The Green's 13th Annual Earth Day Celebration at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Saturday April 20th. Sarah is a singer, songwriter, recording artist, humanitarian and professional fundraiser for non-profit causes. As the founder of Illustrious Creative Works and Sincerely in Song, Sarah's mission is to amplify non-profit causes through music. Her newest song "Mustang" will support the Center for Veterans Issues as they raise funds for a new renovation for their transitional housing facility."Mustang" was written and produced by Sarah along with her production team including Chris Crain and live session musicians, Dave Cleveland, Steve Brewster and Patrick Preston. The country tune is a tribute to Sarah's late father, Gary Fierek, who left behind a 1969 Mach I Mustang that he never had the chance to restore. Two days after he passed away, Sarah was alone in his house and grieving. To cope with her grief, Sarah turned to music and wrote "Mustang". Sarah later noticed the back of her father's Mach I was missing some letters. The only letters that remained were "U SANG". Taking this as a sign from her father, the "Mustang" cover art now features Sarah sitting on the back of the Mustang in the place of the "U".The song is currently available for preorder at https://www.sarahfierek.com/. It will be available to stream on all platforms on April 17th. A portion of the proceeds for the song will be donated to the Center for Veterans Issues. To enjoy one of the first live performances of "Mustang", attend the 13th Annual Rock The Green Event at Harley-Davidson Museum on April 20th starting at noon.About Illustrious Creative Works and Sincerely in Song Sarah Fierek's mission as founder of Illustrious Creative Works & Sincerely in Song is to: Uplift, inspire and amplify non-profit causes and movements that better our world with our songs, voices and likeness of our brand. Each song released is paired with a non-profit cause or movement to "brandraise" and fundraise. Hosting events focusing on earned media and partnerships to unite our community with the music we release, "Sincerely in Song" is committed to donating a % of funds earned with each release while inspiring the community at large to join us in the movement of each song's flight."The journey is always the prize." S. FierekMore information on Rock The Green's Earth Day Celebration can be found here. https://sarahfierek.com/Mustang cover art and photos of Sarah can be found here. www.mightycause.com/story/SincerelyinsongExecutive Producer: Sarah Fierek of Illustrious Creative Works and Sincerely in SongSinger/Songwriter: Sarah FierekProducer/Keys: Chris Crain:Drums: Steve BrewsterGuitar: Dave ClevelandOrgan: Patrick Preston



