Maria Chiara Argiro Releases "Floating" Single Ahead Of New Album

Sep 18 - 21: Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Maria Chiara Argirò has released a new single ahead of her upcoming album, Closer. On Closer, rising electronic luminary and classically trained pianist Maria Chiara Argirò presents a journey of self-exploration, and a manifestation of her profound connection with music.Her new single "Floating" is meant to be listened to with your eyes closed. Maria tells, "While writing 'Floating', I was deeply thinking about a mind exploration of the reality/unreality of things, life/subconscious/conscious, the quiet moments vs the noise moments and the dreams vs reality. Floating, blurry images that become reality or mix with the imagination and vice-versa. Lyrically, it's like a mantra and we end up floating (in the dreams or reality?)"Rooted in an indescribable feeling that compelled her to create, the album transcends boundaries and tranverses the spectrum of electronic music with unparalleled depth and clarity. On the album, Maria says:"It is about a feeling, a dreamlike feeling in motion, a feeling that we cannot describe, a dream I'm sort of walking through. Emotions/dreams/feelings that sometimes you can just imagine, a dreamlike world where we walk through to get to the core of ourselves a bit more, even if things are completely undefined and blurry. While working on the music there was this strong feeling - at times blurry and at times more defined - of getting, with every single note, closer and closer to the person I want to be. Free. Curious and consequently Aware, Connected and Closer to the people I love. There is so much noise in this world, I think being direct, gentle, light, open and connected is the key."Argirò has been a central figure in the UK electronic, jazz and classical worlds since she moved to London from Rome over a decade ago. A skilled pianist since childhood, she's collaborated with everyone from These New Puritans to Jono McCleery to Jamie Leeming alongside output with Moonfish. Her previous solo album, the stunning electronic jazz-fusion record Forest City, received widespread critical acclaim across the globe from the likes of The Guardian, The Fader, Vogue, Rolling Stone and Pitchfork who described Maria's sound: "Hazy, downtrodden vocal harmonies blend with aquatic synth arpeggios that mirror the tide, like Azure Ray singing over Thom Yorke compositions." Her music has featured in the Netflix series, Elite, and she can count the likes of Four Tet and Gilles Peterson as fans, with the latter describing her music as "absolutely crazy good".The result of this journey, both sonic and personal, can be keenly felt on Closer. While it is definitely not a concept album, the record does mirror the path of inner self-exploration that Argirò has been on. Albeit moving in unpredictable ways, as it traverses the spectrum of electronic music spanning ambient to dance music, while also retaining light touches of jazz with a leaning towards experimental pop via Argirò's more central and up-front vocals.Closer Track Listing:1 - Light (Official Music Video)2 - Closer (Official Music Video)3 - Grow4 - September5 - Time6 - Koala7 - Sun8 - Game9 - Air10 - Floating Chiara Argirò Live Dates:Apr 25: London, UK - Lower ThirdMay 17: Gemini Festival, BolognaJuly 13: Gaeta Festival, ItalySep 18 - 21: Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival



