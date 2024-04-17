Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Teddy Swims Drops Music Video For Buzzing Single 'The Door'

Teddy Swims Drops Music Video For Buzzing Single 'The Door'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims has shared the official music video for his latest buzzing single, "The Door."
The song appears on his acclaimed 2023 debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), which also features the #1 hit "Lose Control." The deluxe edition of the album, titled I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5), arrives on April 26 with four new tracks from Swims.

"Lose Control" marks Swims' first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as his first #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio. Scoring over 1 billion streams to date, the Platinum-certified track led Swims to the stage of American Idol, where he performed the track on Sunday.

Swims is about to get back on the road, continuing his I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour throughout Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and Asia, before bringing it back stateside for more shows, including a performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.







