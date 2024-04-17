The Dandy Warhols Add Tour Dates In Latin America And The Midwest

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following a triumphant tour in North America, Australia and New Zealand, THE DANDY WARHOLS announce upcoming dates this summer in Latin America
and the Midwest U.S. in support of their critically acclaimed twelfth album ROCKMAKER, include Mexico City, Guadalajara, Santiago, and São Paulo. In addition, they announce shows in Chicago
and Minneapolis accompanying their performance at Milwaukee's Summerfest (dates below). Later this fall, they will be hitting UK, Ireland and European.
Serving as a heady balance to their rousing studio albums, their blistering live shows are the stuff of legend. On reflection on their recent Boston, MA show, the Boston.com hailed "the band wrapped its audience in a sonic blanket that had an almost hypnotic warmth at times." Parklife DC said of their Washington, DC show, "the quartet maintained their classic psych rock roots but dove into even a grittier edge that borders on post-punk and even goth." The Spill Magazine says about their Toronto show, "The Dandy Warhols
electrified the Toronto stage with a performance that exuded sheer power and badassery right from the get-go… Their unparalleled talent and chemistry create an experience unlike any other."
Featuring Debbie Harry
(Blondie), Frank Black
(Pixies) and Slash
(Guns N' Roses), ROCKMAKER's 11 exhilarating songs soar into heavy-hitting riffs while entrapping you in their intoxicating psychedelic melodies. The Arts STL describes it as "a kaleidoscope of sound and style as only The Dandy Warhols
can bring with their infectious and psychedelic vibes that can't be pigeonholed into a single genre, so don't even try." The Spill Magazine lauds, "ROCKMAKER embodies a sonic evolution for The Dandy Warhols, characterized by a deliberate emphasis on guitar riffs over chords and melodies." Vanyaland adds, "The Dandy Warhols
have never been ones to fall in step, so it's little surprise that ROCKMAKER doesn't necessarily meet or exceed expectations as much as set its own bar." Downtown Los Angeles praised, "Combining psych-rock, shoegaze, power pop, synth pop, and more with the cheeky detachment of their pop-art namesake, the Dandy Warhols
are equally skilled at heady reveries and satirical pop."
The Dandy Warhols
is Courtney Taylor-Taylor (vocals, guitar), Peter
Holmström (guitar, keyboards), Zia McCabe (keyboard, bass, percussion), and Brent DeBoer (drums, backing vocals). ROCKMAKER was released March 15, 2024 via Sunset Blvd and was produced by Peter
Holmström and Courtney Taylor-Taylor.
New Tour Dates:
June 6 Mexico City, MX Foro Indie Rocks!
June 7 Querétaro, MX Foro Indie Rocks!
June 8 Guadalajara, MX C3 Stage
June 11 Santiago, Chile Blondie
June 12 Buenos Aires, Argentina Niceto Club
June 13 São Paulo, Brazil Carioca Club
June 27 Chicago, IL Metro
June 28 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre
June 29 Milwaukee, WI SummerFest
ROCKMAKER Tracklisting:
The Dooms Day Bells
Danzig With Myself (feat Black
Francis)
Teutonic Wine
Summer Of Hate
I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem (feat Slash)
The Cross
Root Of All Evil
Must've Always Been A Thing
Love Thyself
Real People
I Will Never Stop Loving You (feat Debbie Harry)