Henry Mancini Family Celebrates Late Composer's 100th Birthday With Tribute Album

The Henry Mancini
family continues to celebrate what would have been the late legendary composer's 100th birthday with the announcement of The Henry Mancini
100th Sessions - Henry Has Company. The album is the latest installment in what will be a year-long endeavor honoring the 20-time GRAMMY and 4-time Academy Award winner whose centennial is being celebrated on April 16th.
The Henry Mancini
100th Sessions - Henry Has Company will be available June 21st via Primary Wave, and the first single, "Peter Gunn," featuring Quincy
Jones, John Williams, Herbie Hancock, and Arturo Sandoval, is out now.
The album comprises seven tracks and features guest appearances from John Williams, Herbie Hancock, Arturo Sandoval, Quincy
Jones, Lizzo, Sir James
Galway, Michael Bublé with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Pat Metheny, Take 6, Monica
Mancini, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale, Stevie Wonder, Snarky Puppy, and Audrey Hepburn.
On being asked to contribute to the upcoming album, Michael Bublé notes: "When the Mancini family calls and asks you to be a part of honoring the legacy of a genius you say thank you so very much I would love to be there…you say yes!"
The Henry Mancini
100th Sessions - Henry Has Company Tracklisting:
Peter
Gunn ft. Quincy
Jones, John Williams, Herbie Hancock, and Arturo Sandoval
Pink Panther ft. Lizzo
and Sir James
Galway
Moon River ft. Michael Bublé with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Lujon (Slow Hot Wind) ft. Pat Metheny
Days of Wine and Roses ft. Take 6 & Monica
Mancini
Baby Elephant Walk ft. Snarky Puppy
Moon River / Audrey's Letter ft. Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale, Stevie Wonder, and Audrey Hepburn
On June 23rd, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests Michael Bublé, Cynthia Erivo, and Monica
Mancini will Raise the Curtain on the Bowl's 2024 season with a 100th birthday celebration for Henry Mancini
conducted by the great Thomas
Wilkins.
Additionally, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled an installation on behalf of Henry Mancini's upcoming 100th birthday in their Cleveland Rocks gallery. The installation features Mancini's GRAMMY® Award for the inaugural 'Album of the Year' 1958, "Music From Peter
Gunn," a bomber jacket with embroidered "Hank" owned by Henry Mancini
from Pink Panther Tour, and much, much more. Additionally, the display will showcase pieces of memorabilia symbolic of the legends Mancini influenced: Quincy
Jones, Cher, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and Lionel Richie
as well as a handwritten score of Peter
Gunn.
TCM (Turner Classic Movies) will be honoring Mancini's upcoming birthday with a lineup of programming dedicated to the late composer and his iconic work. The full 24-hour schedule, airing today, Tuesday, April 16th, will feature classics such as The Pink Panther, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Two for the Road; each of those 3 films will be accompanied by original monologues by the TCM host that include a brief bit of history and commentary on how each masterpiece was uniquely special.
This past Valentine's Day, Tiffany's in New York displayed a handwritten letter from Audrey Hepburn to Henry Mancini. The letter, which celebrates the pair's legendary collaboration on Breakfast At Tiffany's, is an ode to what makes the film's score a perfect example of Mancini's talent for creating memorable and evocative music. The main theme, "Moon River," is a jazz standard that has been covered by countless artists. It perfectly captures the film's mix of sophistication and melancholy. Last week, Tiffany's in Tokyo, Japan unveiled their display of Henry's two Oscars as well as Audrey Hepburn's dress from Breakfast At Tiffany's. The exhibition is open to the public until June 23.
CBS Sunday Morning has aired two tribute episodes on the Henry Mancini
Centennial and his legacy in music with a third episode to be aired prior to the release of the album. The broadcast segments highlight how the composer has been an enduring influence to generational talents such as Quincy
Jones, who in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, cited Mancini as his mentor.
On August 4th, music director, conductor, and arranger Kevin
Stites will explore the music of legendary performer and film composer Henry Mancini
for the annual Gala Benefit Evening at the Ravinia Festival. Curated and hosted by actor Rob Lindley, "Mancini at 100: The Music
of Henry Mancini, from the big screen, to the small screen, to the stage and beyond" features Broadway vocalists Jessie
Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King
Musical), Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), and Karen Mason
(Sunset Boulevard), with all three making their Ravinia and CSO debuts.
This fall, The Extraordinary Life of Henry Mancini: Official Graphic Novel will hit shelves. From the humble beginnings of his father's flute lessons to composing his Oscar-winner scores, this new graphic novel, written by David
Calcano and illustrated by the award-winning studio Fantoons, illustrates every step in the journey of Henry Mancini's pivotal and industry-shaping career.
Henry Mancini wasn't afraid to push boundaries. He seamlessly blended elements of jazz, classical, and popular music, creating unique soundscapes that set him apart from other film composers. This innovative approach helped redefine film scoring and paved the way for future generations. During his lifetime, Mancini was nominated for 72 GRAMMY Awards, 18 Academy Awards, honored with a Golden Globe
Award, and nominated for two Emmy ®Awards. He created countless iconic pieces of work, from music from The Pink Panther film series ("The Pink Panther Theme") to "Moon River
" from Breakfast at Tiffany's and was the recipient of the inaugural 'Album Of The Year' GRAMMY for his 1958 soundtrack to the Peter
Gunn television series, making him the first recipient of the prestigious award.
Henry Mancini's legacy transcends beyond music into film and pop culture at large. His 100th birthday is more than just a celebration of a single composer; it's a chance to appreciate the power of music and the artistry of film scoring. His songs have been covered by esteemed artists including Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, R.E.M., Clay Aiken, and countless others. Mancini's legendary status comes from his ability to create unforgettable music that transcended film scores and ultimately became cultural touchstones that influenced generations of musicians.