Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17/04/2024

Jessica Wilde Turns Up The Heat Ahead Of Forthcoming New Album With Soulful And Soaring 'Fade' Out April 10, 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
401 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
249 entries in 26 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
317 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
181 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
331 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
367 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
329 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
306 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
198 entries in 27 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
189 entries in 14 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
621 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
691 entries in 28 charts
Jessica Wilde Turns Up The Heat Ahead Of Forthcoming New Album With Soulful And Soaring 'Fade' Out April 10, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Highly acclaimed South London artist Jessica Wilde is back with an outstanding soulful and thought-provoking new single 'FADE', as she turns up the heat for her highly anticipated new album project dropping this summer.

'FADE' is about the 'Art of letting go' and is the latest chapter in Wilde's healing and inner work, which saw her 2022 debut album chart her journey from mad parties, escapism, addiction and toxic relationships to self- healing, empowerment, self-love and living sober. The album gained acclaim from the likes of Clash, Complex, Wonderland, The Independent, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio London and more and has paved the way for perhaps her best work yet, as she returns with the smooth yet soaring, finely produced, 'FADE'.

Through Wilde's healing journey she has accepted that everything is constantly changing and the more we cling to people who are no longer good for us, the more we hurt ourselves. "When we truly let go, life opens doors for new people and possibilities to come in exceeding our expectations. It hurts, but letting go is an act of self-love and value", she explains.

Wilde co-wrote 'FADE' with multi-platinum selling writer James Newman, who wrote Rudimental's Brit award winning song 'Waiting All Night' with Ella Eyre, as well as 'Lay Me Down' with Ed Sheeran. The track follows her recent singles 'Freak Out', 'Feathers' with Zoe Kypri and 'Love Like This' with Josh Barry, also from the forthcoming new album. The previous singles stirred up some serious heat, with multiple spins on BBC Radio 1's 'Future Artists' with Jack Saunders and from Jess Iszatt, who has supported on both Radio 1 and BBC Introducing, plus airplay from John Kennedy at Radio X and editorial playlist support across the board on Spotify, Apple, TIDAL, Youtube Music and Pandora.

Not only will Wilde's artistry across the smoky 'FADE' continue to impress music lovers and tastemakers alike, but so will her 'PxSSY PWR' platform which she created as a response to the disparity between support for male artists compared to the lack of support for female. The residency at Hootanany Brixton has become a hub and major platform for some of the most exciting underground female, non-binary and queer artists, including sold out shows with the likes of Etta Bond, IYAMAH, Zoe Kypri and Tamaraebi to name a few.

'PxSSY PWR', which is fronted by Wilde's fierce, unapologetic, comedic, pink wigged and biro smoking alter ego, 'ya gurl Charlene', also has its own Radio show, clothing line in collaboration with FAME Magazine and this summer 'PxSSY PWR' returns to Secret Garden Party Festival to take-over the Noirorganics stage.

Now with 'FADE' proving that Wilde can once again continue to deliver high quality socially relevant tracks, it is a very exciting time to join Wilde as she brings her life and music industry achievements to date together and moves into a brilliant and tantalizing new era of her career.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087690 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048012733459473 secs