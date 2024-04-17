Jessica Wilde Turns Up The Heat Ahead Of Forthcoming New Album With Soulful And Soaring 'Fade' Out April 10, 2024





Now with 'FADE' proving that Wilde can once again continue to deliver high quality socially relevant tracks, it is a very exciting time to join Wilde as she brings her life and music industry achievements to date together and moves into a brilliant and tantalizing new era of her career. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Highly acclaimed South London artist Jessica Wilde is back with an outstanding soulful and thought-provoking new single 'FADE', as she turns up the heat for her highly anticipated new album project dropping this summer.'FADE' is about the 'Art of letting go' and is the latest chapter in Wilde's healing and inner work, which saw her 2022 debut album chart her journey from mad parties, escapism, addiction and toxic relationships to self- healing, empowerment, self-love and living sober. The album gained acclaim from the likes of Clash, Complex, Wonderland, The Independent, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio London and more and has paved the way for perhaps her best work yet, as she returns with the smooth yet soaring, finely produced, 'FADE'.Through Wilde's healing journey she has accepted that everything is constantly changing and the more we cling to people who are no longer good for us, the more we hurt ourselves. "When we truly let go, life opens doors for new people and possibilities to come in exceeding our expectations. It hurts, but letting go is an act of self-love and value", she explains.Wilde co-wrote 'FADE' with multi-platinum selling writer James Newman, who wrote Rudimental's Brit award winning song 'Waiting All Night' with Ella Eyre, as well as 'Lay Me Down' with Ed Sheeran. The track follows her recent singles 'Freak Out', 'Feathers' with Zoe Kypri and 'Love Like This' with Josh Barry, also from the forthcoming new album. The previous singles stirred up some serious heat, with multiple spins on BBC Radio 1's 'Future Artists' with Jack Saunders and from Jess Iszatt, who has supported on both Radio 1 and BBC Introducing, plus airplay from John Kennedy at Radio X and editorial playlist support across the board on Spotify, Apple, TIDAL, Youtube Music and Pandora.Not only will Wilde's artistry across the smoky 'FADE' continue to impress music lovers and tastemakers alike, but so will her 'PxSSY PWR' platform which she created as a response to the disparity between support for male artists compared to the lack of support for female. The residency at Hootanany Brixton has become a hub and major platform for some of the most exciting underground female, non-binary and queer artists, including sold out shows with the likes of Etta Bond, IYAMAH, Zoe Kypri and Tamaraebi to name a few.'PxSSY PWR', which is fronted by Wilde's fierce, unapologetic, comedic, pink wigged and biro smoking alter ego, 'ya gurl Charlene', also has its own Radio show, clothing line in collaboration with FAME Magazine and this summer 'PxSSY PWR' returns to Secret Garden Party Festival to take-over the Noirorganics stage.Now with 'FADE' proving that Wilde can once again continue to deliver high quality socially relevant tracks, it is a very exciting time to join Wilde as she brings her life and music industry achievements to date together and moves into a brilliant and tantalizing new era of her career.



